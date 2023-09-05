TINECO UNVEILS SMART FLOOR CARE INNOVATION WITH PURE ONE STATION LAUNCH

Intelligent Home Appliances Pioneer Reimagines Cleaning with World's Smartest Self-Cleaning Station Vacuum

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances with an emphasis on innovative floor care solutions, today introduces a new category of cleaning technology with the Pure One Station, the world's smartest all-in-one self-cleaning station vacuum.

Designed to elevate and ease the floor cleaning experience across the entire household, Tineco's new luxury model is whisper-quiet, lightweight, and sleek enough to keep out on display. Developed to reimagine the modern cleaning experience at home, Pure One Station's key product differentiators include:

Complete Self- Cleaning Station: After each use, simply return the vacuum to the station where it will automatically self-clean the entire machine (brush, tube and dustbin), recharge, and store away neatly.

Automatic Debris Detection: Pair Tineco's signature iLoop™ Smart Sensor technology, which detects messes automatically and adjusts suction levels in real time to maximize efficiency, with your smart phone to unlock additional features and track your cleaning progress.

60 Days of Hands-Free Emptying: A three-liter reusable dustbin makes purchasing disposable bags obsolete, and daily emptying becomes unnecessary as debris can be held for up to 60 days.

ZeroTangle™ Brush Head : With angled bristles that actively separate and remove hair from the brush roller with each rotation, this feature was found to reduce tangling by 99%.

Comfortability: As the lightest and quietest smart station vacuum on the market, Pure One Station reduces noise pollution and the cumbersome wrangling that comes with heavier options.

"Our latest launch reimagines how we think about vacuuming, taking the mental load of product maintenance out of the equation while shortening the time we physically spend taking care of our household floors," said Todd Manegold, General Manager of North America for Tineco. "We're proud to cement ourselves in the luxury market with the sophisticated design and advanced technology seen with Pure One Station while continuing to foster our existing accessible floor care collections. As Tineco continues to experience unprecedented growth and increased category share in smart cleaning, Pure One Station represents one of many strong steps forward we've taken over the past year."

The Pure One Station is now available for purchase on the Tineco website and on Amazon for $799. To learn more about Tineco and its full suite of floor care solutions including cordless vacuums, floor washers and carpet cleaners, visit https://www.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

