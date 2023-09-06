Nexgen Packaging Announces Kevin DeSpain as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas

WESTMONT, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexgen Packaging is pleased to announce that Kevin DeSpain has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. In this role, DeSpain will be responsible for leading and expanding our sales operations and data integration teams in the Americas as well as leading our sales and customer service teams in Asia. DeSpain joins Nexgen from Zebra Technologies where he was Vice President of Sales for the Manufacturing, Transportation, and Logistics team as well as leading Zebra's RFID and Managed Professional Services teams focused on servicing all key verticals. DeSpain resides in Austin, Texas, and will be working under the leadership of Nexgen's CEO, Jim Welch.

"I am thrilled to be joining a talented Nexgen team and eager to contribute to this already strong company with a great reputation. I see an incredible growth opportunity to provide our customers with true sustainable offerings as they look to optimize their global supply chain," said DeSpain.

DeSpain has worked in senior leadership positions at Zebra Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Wireless Valley Communications (sold to Motorola Solutions), and Dell Technologies. Throughout his career, DeSpain has led sales teams of all sizes across multiple industries with a common goal of building cohesive, global sales teams that are hyper-focused on solving the challenges facing his customers. While at Zebra Technologies, DeSpain had a specific focus on improving supply chains for companies in retail and transportation industries through RFID-enabled hardware and software solutions.

"I have worked extensively with Kevin in the past and I could not be more excited for the positive impact he will have on our customers and employees," said Nexgen's CEO, Jim Welch. "Kevin's experience in the retail industry and his deep involvement in RFID deployments will elevate our strategic engagement with customers. Additionally, his experience outside of retail will allow us to better meet the demand we are seeing for our products in other verticals."

"When we founded Nexgen over 15 years ago, we committed to elevating the level of customer service that was being provided in our industry, "said Kent Pellegrini, co-founder, and Chief Business Development Officer for Nexgen. "Retail is in constant flux and the need for sales leaders who can shape the future of our global strategies and customer experience has never been more crucial. It is exciting to have someone with Kevin's energy and passion join our team and I look forward to working closely with him."

Nexgen Packaging, LLC is a global provider of packaging for the retail, apparel, and footwear industries. The company offers a broad portfolio of products with a focus on sustainable solutions that are measurable and deployable. The company is focused on simplifying everything from the creative process to order execution, utilizing data analytics to increase supply chain efficiency and enhance customer success. Nexgen has invested heavily in regional expansion and currently has 19 manufacturing facilities globally with headquarters in Hong Kong, Chicago, and Madrid.

