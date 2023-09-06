Univar Solutions Announces Expanded Distribution Relationship with Dow in Germany for Silicone Additives and Resins in Paint and Coatings Markets

The latest strategic collaboration between the companies provides paint and coatings manufacturers in Germany with access to a wide range of in-demand multi-functional silicones.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today it is expanding its longtime distribution partnership with Dow into Germany. With the addition of a wide variety of DOWSIL™ Silicone Additives and DOWSIL™ Silicone Resins, Univar Solutions continues to strengthen its coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers (CASE) and industrial products portfolio in the region for paint and coatings applications.

Univar Solutions Announces Expanded Distribution Relationship with Dow in Germany for Silicone Additives and Resins

"We are thrilled to build upon our global relationship with Dow and expand our silicones portfolio. Dow has been an innovative leader in the high-performance silicone space for decades. As longstanding distribution partners, we know that together we can help deliver business and technical success for customers across the globe," said Chris Fitzgerald, global vice president of Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers and Rubber and Plastic Additives for Univar Solutions. "Our silicones customers in Germany will continue to benefit from the same high level of reliable and consistent service and outstanding technical expertise found at our Essen Solution Center, along with a more expansive product portfolio to help accelerate their innovation and growth."

Silicone additives and resins offer a complementary combination of benefits designed to perform throughout a wide range of critical functions for paint and coatings applications spanning a wide variety of industrial and consumer markets. Created for water-borne and solvent-borne formulations, silicone additives are used to provide thermal and moisture resistance, improved weatherability, color and gloss retention, compliance with volatile organic compounds (VOC) regulations, and organic resin compatibility. Versatility, ease of use, and high efficiency at low concentration levels make silicone additives and resins for paints and coatings an attractive and more sustainable solution for many manufacturers around the globe.

Univar Solutions' Essen Solution Center is a key technical resource in the region as the Company works with customers and suppliers like Dow to deliver innovative solutions in the paint and coatings markets. Supported by technical innovation at its expansive network of Solution Centers, a global distribution footprint, and supply chain expertise, Univar Solutions delivers a comprehensive customer experience, from product development through ongoing brand support.

To learn more about Univar Solutions and Dow's longtime distribution relationship and the specialty products in Univar Solutions' portfolio, visit univarsolutions.com/suppliers/dow.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

