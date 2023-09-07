AM Best Affirms The Doctors Company's 'A' Excellent Financial Rating and Upgrades the Financial Rating of Hospitals Insurance Company to 'A'

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has affirmed The Doctors Company's financial strength rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and its long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) of "a+". The outlook of these ratings is stable.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the long-term ICR of "a+" (Excellent) have been affirmed for the following:

The Doctors Company, an Interinsurance Exchange

TDC National Assurance Company

TDC Specialty Insurance Company

TDC Special Risks Insurance Company

The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal Exchange

Additionally, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the long-term ICR to "a" (Excellent) from "a-" (Excellent) of Hospitals Insurance Company (HIC). HIC is a subsidiary of The Doctors Company.

The FSR of A is assigned only to select companies with excellent ability to meet ongoing insurance obligations. The "a+" ICR is assigned to entities that have an excellent ability to meet their ongoing senior financial obligations.

"These ratings from AM Best reflect the strength and stability of our company and reinforce our vision to build the preeminent organization for service to healthcare," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Our financial strength allows us to help healthcare professionals meet the challenges of a constantly shifting landscape and better serve our members."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.9 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

