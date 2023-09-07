Self Esteem Brands Announces AF National Franchising LTD as Master Franchisee for Anytime Fitness Clubs in All of Canada

WOODBURY, Minn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands, is pleased to announce that AF National Franchising LTD has granted Anytime Fitness master franchisee for all of Canada which now includes 225 franchised Anytime Fitness clubs.

AF National Franchising is led by longtime multi-club owner Jeff Christison. Since 2021, Christison has served as master franchisee for Anytime Fitness clubs across Quebec and the Maritime provinces: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Labrador and Newfoundland. Effective September 1, all Anytime Fitness franchise agreements across Canada transitioned to AF National Franchising, ensuring all existing clubs and future club openings now have dedicated in-country leadership and support from a team that is passionate about the Anytime Fitness brand and understands Canada's unique business landscape.

"The success of our master franchise model has been demonstrated worldwide, and we're delighted to support the model's further expansion across Canada," said Dave Mortensen, president, Self Esteem Brands. "Jeff and his team have quickly grown their Anytime Fitness portfolio business by more than 100 locations, with operational changes that have increased club-level profitability. We also have an incredibly strong, savvy group of franchise owners across Canada who stand up for the health and wellness of their communities, including successful lobbying at the provincial and federal level to ensure the fitness industry is viewed as health care. With 225 existing clubs and a set of planned new club openings, we're delighted to conclude this agreement with AF National Franchising to help expand the growth and impact of Anytime Fitness across the country."

AF National Franchising will offer elevated support and unwavering commitment to the prosperity of all franchisees across Canada, including on-the-ground personnel and satellite offices for comprehensive field training and seamless collaboration. Self Esteem Brands' subsidiary, Anytime Fitness Franchisor LLC, retains an interest via the expanded master franchise agreement and will provide ongoing support and guidance to the AF National Franchising team.

"Words cannot express the gratitude and excitement we have in our hearts as we embark on the next stage of this journey, expanding Anytime Fitness across Canada," Christison said. "With the great success and momentum we experienced since 2021, we also experienced tremendous growth as a team, building this business around the needs and priorities of other franchisees. As we take this next step, we carry the same message and vision to help and support an incredibly strong, established group of franchise owners across Canada in ways that are truly valuable and important to their own growth. We are here to listen, to learn together – and to grow together."

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving nearly 5 million members at more than 5,100 clubs in 42 countries and territories and on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com.

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands is the world's largest health and wellness franchisor, and is the parent company to Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City. With the mission to improve self-esteem around the globe, Self Esteem Brands, through its suite of health and wellness brands, has more than 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is the owner of Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://sebrands.com/.

