University of Houston Law Center empowers tomorrow's legal minds with Aspiring Lawyer magazine

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center has released its second issue of Aspiring Lawyer, an online magazine that offers insights, resources and advice for individuals interested in a legal career. The publication caters to undergraduates and those interested in pursuing the legal profession, featuring articles on topics from law school admissions, legal news and career development to profiles of donors, alumni, faculty and students.

The University of Houston Law Center releases its second issue of Aspiring Lawyer magazine. (PRNewswire)

"Aspiring Lawyer magazine is designed to complement UH Law Center's award-winning Pre-Law Pipeline Programs, which is a race-neutral program designed to increase the representation of law students from low-income, first-generation, and underrepresented backgrounds," said Leonard M. Baynes, Dean of the University of Houston Law Center.

The magazine contains essential information pertinent to pursuing and excelling in the legal field. It offers tips such as the importance of networking, strategies in preparation for the LSAT and mentorship opportunities.

"Through this innovative magazine, I am thrilled that the University of Houston Law Center has stepped up again to provide foundational law school preparatory information to those who need it most," said Mariesha Keys, Director of the Pre-Law Pipeline Programs.

Since the launch of the first pipeline program in 2015, 140 scholars have been accepted to law school and have been awarded over $11.1 million in scholarships. Students who participate in the LSAT prep curriculum have seen a median LSAT score increase of 6-14 points with the highest individual LSAT score increase of 27 points.

The award-winning Pre-Law Pipeline Programs has been recognized by the American Bar Association with the 2019 Raymond Pace and Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander Award for Excellence in Pipeline Diversity, honored by the University of Houston Board of Regents with an Academic Excellence Award, cited in the Law Center's INSIGHT Into Diversity's Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and received a Congressional Recognition from the 18th Congressional District of Texas. The program had received past support from several partner institutions and sponsors, including AccessLex and LSAC.

Aspiring Lawyer expands the Pre-Law Pipeline Programs outreach by ensuring that students from first-generation, low-income or underrepresented backgrounds are provided the information, resources and direction essential for career growth, regardless of their enrollment in the Pipeline Programs.

University of Houston Law Center Logo (PRNewswire)

