ILBE to present epic 'Ferrari vs Mercedes' challenge in the new film by Andrea Iervolino

The new ILBE feature will be directed by Bobby Moresco, Oscar-winning screenwriter for 'Crash', and tell the story of the rivalry between the world's two most prestigious car brands

ROME, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Ferrari vs. Mercedes' is the new film by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE), a company active in the production of film and television content founded by Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi. The feature will bring the history of the world's most prestigious car brands to the big screen.

The film will be a journey back in time, to the 1920s, an era when Mercedes dominated the motor racing world unchallenged. Against this backdrop of powerful cars and aggressive drivers, Enzo Ferrari emerges, a young novice driver with an obsessive passion for engines and speed, whose only desire is to beat Mercedes' formidable rivals.

'Ferrari vs. Mercedes' will stage one of the greatest sporting rivalries that has marked the history of motor racing and saw the birth of the world's most recognised Made in Italy brand.

Oscar® winner Bobby Moresco (Crash) will return to direct after the success of 'Lamborghini - the Man Behind the Legend' on Prime Video.

"With 'Ferrari vs. Mercedes' we will be proud to bring to the cinema the Italian success story that, starting only with ambition, has achieved glory all over the world. One of the most exciting aspects of 'Ferrari vs Mercedes' will be the possibility of uniting talented Italian actors with great international actors," said Andrea Iervolino, CEO of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. "This film will be a unique showcase for our extraordinary national talent and will demonstrate that Italy is an inexhaustible source of creativity and skill in the world of cinema. We would be very happy to collaborate, in this new production of ours, with top Italian actors, capable of working alongside international stars in a film that has the potential to be seen worldwide. We would also be delighted in this sense to ground partnerships with the most important institutional and entrepreneurial representatives of the sector."

Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment

Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (ILBE) is a global production company, founded by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi and active in the production of film and television content including, mainly, films, TV-shows, animated web series. The Company also operates through its subsidiaries Arte Video S.r.l., Red Carpet S.r.l., Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Studios d.o.o., Wepost S.r.l. and SoBe Sport S.r.l.. It is listed on Euronext Growth Milan from 2019 - IT0005380602 - IE - and on Euronext Growth Paris - IT0005380602 - ALIE. In the financial year 2022, ILBE achieved consolidated revenues of €161 million, EBIT of €21 million and a consolidated net result of €3.5 million; the backlog reached €173 million referring to the three financial years 2023-2025. www.ilbegroup.it/com

