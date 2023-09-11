NFP Launches HR+, a Packaged Human Resources Solution to Help Growth-Mode Businesses Manage Their Personnel

Solution provides HR support and flexible contract terms for growing employers that need access to expanded human capital capabilities

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced the launch of HR+, NFP's new packaged human resources solution. The bundled offering provides expert HR support, scalable services and flexible contract terms ideal for high-growth companies. In addition, HR+ provides clients with regular HR and employment law updates to support compliance with employment regulations.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP) (PRNewswire)

"We have seen a huge increase in demand from businesses frustrated by their current HR solution because of a lack of support when issues arise or being locked into a long-term contract that fails to accommodate needs as the business grows," said Steve Foulger, director, HR Services and Organisational Change, NFP.

NFP's HR+ is designed to support businesses experiencing rapid growth and needing access to a wider set of human capital capabilities. The solution also serves growing businesses that aren't large enough to support an internal HR team and/or need to rely on employment lawyers to resolve their people issues.

"We've built HR+ to empower organisations to overcome frustrations that stand in the way of their progress. Our HR experts take the time to listen to clients' needs, no matter how simple or complex, and provide productive solutions," said Foulger. "NFP's HR+ gives clients an affordable and flexible alternative to costly and cumbersome services, so they can focus on what is best for their business and people."

As an addendum to NFP's HR+, employers can access extra legal protection with legal expenses insurance. This can be added to NFP's HR+ solution or purchased as a standalone order. Legal expenses insurance helps cover costs incurred due to legal action, providing financial protection should a legal dispute occur, liability coverage for disbursements and the reimbursement of legal fees of other parties. This includes disputes relating to contracts, criminal prosecution, data protection, employment, personal injury, property, statutory license protection and tax protection and VAT.

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialised property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, HR services and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, providers, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.co.uk to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NFP Corp.