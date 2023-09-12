Schick® Intuition® and Afro-Latina Artist Reyna Noriega Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Limited-Edition Razor Exclusively at Target

Schick Intuition is on a Mission to Provide Self-Care Para Todos Through Art & Beauty

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schick® Intuition® proudly announces its collaboration with esteemed Afro-Latina Visual Artist and Author, Reyna Noriega, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. This collaboration will unveil a Schick® Intuition® Sensitive Care® limited-edition razor, beautifully designed to embody the richness and diversity of the Latino community. The exclusive partnership underscores Schick® Intuition®'s ongoing dedication to inclusivity and effortless self-care, catering to the unique needs of their consumer.

This artistic collaboration offers more than just a razor; it's a celebration of culture, bringing a piece of Latino essence into daily self-care. The Schick® Intuition® Sensitive Care® limited-edition razor showcases Reyna's artistic vision which shines through the design inspired by the vibrancy of Latino culture. The beautifully embellished razor is infused with Reyna's signature aesthetic into every detail, creating a stunning homage to the soulfulness and diversity of Latino heritage.

"This collaboration is very close to my heart. I'm honored to be part of Schick® Intuition®'s journey to make self-care an effortless, nurturing, and uplifting ritual. Together, we aim to shine a spotlight on Latino artists and recognize the significance of representation in the art and beauty space," said Reyna Noriega, visual artist and author. "My work is inspired by my desire to uplift women of color in beautiful ways, and with this vibrant razor – for which I got to bring to life my love for color, plants and beautiful representations of the women I hope will use the razor – I seek to continue to share the joy and positivity of our Latino heritage while empowering everyone to embrace their unique beauty."

The limited-edition Schick® Intuition® Sensitive Care® razor is available now exclusively at Target stores and Target.com, featuring a 2-in-1 design, effortlessly lathering and shaving in a single step. With a built-in moisturizing bar with organic aloe, this 4-blade razor with a pivoting head, offers exceptional closeness and comfort, ensuring a delightful shaving experience. The razor's distinctive design fuses first-class functionality with thoughtful art and design.

"For us, to enable a moment of effortless self-care in our consumer's busy life is of utmost importance and, as part of that journey, we are thrilled to partner with the extraordinary Reyna Noriega to celebrate the diverse tapestry of the Hispanic community," said Melissa Rossi, Brand Manager, Strategy for Schick Intuition at Edgewell Personal Care. "Through this beautifully designed limited-edition razor, we seek to uplift multicultural voices, and shed light into the importance of representation in art and media – all while delivering an experience that feels good for her skin without compromising her shave."

About Schick Intuition

Schick Intuition Razors lather and shave in one easy step, with no need for shave gel! These razors for women feature a built-in moisturizing bar made with natural fragrances and ingredients helping soften skin as you shave. Its smooth-gliding 4-blade cartridge has a pivoting head to hug the contours of your legs and body. Plus, Schick Intuition Razors are perfect for first-time shavers, minimizing nicks and cuts.

About Reyna Noriega

Reyna Noriega is a Visual Artist, Designer and Author. Her work centers women of color, and provides joyful and vibrant representations to instill a sense of hope and pride. Having seen the power of introspection, self reflection and healing, Reyna's work centers that aspect of our journeys as we seek to rise and be our best, most authentic selves so that we all may experience sustainable peace and happiness. Her work has graced covers such as Science Magazine and The New Yorker and thousands of people collect and showcase her art in their homes around the world.

About Edgewell Personal Care



Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

Schick Intuition x Reyna Noriega (PRNewswire)

