Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Arrives in Arizona with New Multi-Unit Agreement

Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand Expands to Phoenix, Arizona and Fort Worth, TX

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, announced a new signed agreement that will bring three locations to the Phoenix area and one location to Fort Worth, Texas. Through a multi-unit deal with Strategic Partners, John and Sue Gilbert, Sweet Paris will open one store per year starting in 2024 and ending in 2027. These four units, along with others in various stages of development, will bring Sweet Paris' total store count to 36 locations in the near future.

John and Sue got their start in franchising with Nothing Bundt Cakes almost 10 years ago, and after immense success, they wanted to grow and add to their ownership portfolio. After a visit to the Sweet Paris College Station location, the Gilberts instantly fell in love with the concept, the quality of the menu offerings, the service, and the one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

"Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café checked all the boxes for us - worldly cuisine, incredible service, beautiful decor and ambiance. As strategic partners, we were attracted to the ability to secure territories in areas where we believe the market dynamics are optimal for future success," said the Gilberts. "It was very important to us to find an ownership and corporate management team that was a good match for us, and after meeting the Sweet Paris team during our Observation Day, we instantly meshed. You couldn't ask for a more friendly, positive, knowledgeable, and supportive team that is willing to do whatever it takes to help their franchisees succeed. We are eager to get started with the brand and share delicious crepes with the Phoenix and Fort Worth communities."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café boasts 14 stores in operation located in Austin, College Station, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas, Doral and Coral Gables, Florida and in Mexico. The brand is days away from opening its 15th store in Woodbury, Minnesota.

"The territories that will be developed by the Gilberts are truly premium markets," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "The south Fort Worth area will undoubtedly become a high performing Sweet Paris location in the near future and the Phoenix area has impressive potential as it boasts some of the best performing fast casual restaurant concepts in the country. Sweet Paris' unique concept and cuisine will certainly occupy an untapped segment of the Phoenix market and will consolidate the brand's growth across the Southwest."

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises in addition to the Franchise 500® list . Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch in 2022, and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café please visit www.sweetparis.com and for more information about Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

