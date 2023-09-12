U.S. LawShield® Partners with Mace® Brand to Give Realtors FREE Real Estate Agent Safety Kits to Celebrate REALTOR® Safety Month

U.S. LawShield® and Mace® Brand to Empower and Educate Agents

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September is REALTOR® Safety Month, and U.S. LawShield®, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization, has teamed up with Mace® Brand to give agents the tools and resources they need to keep themselves safe and educate them about the possible risks they may face on the job. Now through the end of September, anyone who purchases a U.S. LawShield membership in qualifying locations will receive a FREE Real Estate Agent Safety Kit, a $59.99 value.*

"As September is REALTOR® Safety Month, U.S. LawShield and Mace® Brand believe there is no better time than now to take the opportunity to keep agents safe," said Brooksy Smith, CEO of U.S. LawShield. "Realtors are placed in potentially dangerous situations as a regular part of their day, and situational awareness needs to be an everyday priority for them. Going into vacant homes can be dangerous. That's why we partnered with Mace® Brand to provide agents with the protection, tips, education and tools they need. Now they can leave fear behind and concentrate on selling that next home."

The Mace® Brand Real Estate Agent Safety Kit includes a Pocket Personal Pepper Spray, Personal Alarm Keychain and a Palm Stun Device. The kit features a spray equipped with the maximum strength pepper allowed by law together with a UV marking dye, a loud personal alarm, and a powerful palm stun gun, all of which offer a potent, nonlethal personal defense strategy.

A good place to start is knowing who and what to look out for when showing properties, conducting open houses, and meeting new clients. Here are five tips when showing a property.

Watch out for potential red flags that may help determine if an intruder is in the home.

Is the property well maintained or does it appear neglected, such as no For Sale sign in the yard or overgrown grass? Are there broken windows, locks, or doors? Is the home vacant or owner occupied? If vacant, how long has it been on the market? Prior to conducting an open house, take proactive measures to help ensure your safety.

Introduce yourself to the neighbors and let them know how long you intend to be there and what kind of car you drive. Familiarize yourself with the home's layout, including pathways to exits. Always stay near an exit and do not enter rooms with no windows, such as basements or attics. Never conduct an open house alone. Inform your family and colleagues of your location and schedule ahead of time. Thoroughly vet prospective new clients.

Create a list of prescreening questions that will help identify them and how they found you. Check referrals, before engaging. Take a self-defense class.

Whether you carry a firearm or not, take a self-defense class to learn how to respond to a perpetrator. This includes use of your body and other items you can use to defend yourself. If you do carry a firearm, learn how to use it and consider ongoing training and legal coverage. Trust your instincts, and never prioritize a paycheck over your safety.

"Many agents experience situations that make them fear for their personal safety while on the job," said Sanjay Singh, chairman and CEO of Mace Security International, Inc. "With a U.S. LawShield membership and a Mace® Brand Real Estate Agent Safety Kit, agents will have the confidence they need to make that next sale. Being educated and prepared is half the battle. We are excited to collaborate with U.S. LawShield to empower agents with tools and self-defense strategies to keep themselves safe."

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with Mace® Brand during REALTOR® Safety Month," said Smith. "When the agents have a U.S. LawShield membership and a Mace® Brand Real Estate Agent Safety Kit, they will have peace of mind 24/7/365. Their continued safety is our number one priority."

About U.S. LawShield®

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield®, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 300+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 emergency hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.TM U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense program, visit uslawshield.com. All third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between U.S. LawShield® and the owners of these trademarks. Any reference to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace® Brand) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand —the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Brand Take Down® brand, KUROS!® personal safety products, Vigilant Personal Protection Systems® alarms, and Tornado® pepper spray and stun guns. Mace Security International, Inc. distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit mace.com.

