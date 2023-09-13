Digital Transformation Demands a New Approach to Infrastructure, Says Info-Tech Research Group

The IT research and advisory firm explains in a new resource that digital transformation requires I&O teams to shift from traditional infrastructure management to becoming a strategic enabler. The firm advises the switch will drive agility, innovation, and operational excellence through effective integration of people, processes, and technology.

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In our fast-evolving technologically advanced world, many organizations are struggling to successfully navigate the intricate digital transformation journey. Inadequate training, legacy systems, and an absence of a clear strategy often hinder progress. To help infrastructure leaders address this pressing challenge, Info-Tech Research Group has published its Assess Infrastructure Readiness for Digital Transformation blueprint. The new blueprint offers a holistic approach to foundational issues to ensure that organizations can confidently leverage the full potential of their infrastructure and take digital transformation from a challenge to an opportunity.

According to Info-Tech's research, infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams can face several significant challenges during the digital transformation process. These challenges include dealing with legacy infrastructure technical debt, addressing skill gaps and talent shortages within the IT team, and managing culture that is resistant to change. These obstacles can impede organizations' progress and hinder the successful execution of digital transformation initiatives.

To overcome these obstacles, the firm advises in the new industry blueprint that organizations prioritize investments in modernizing their infrastructure, focus on training and hiring skilled professionals, and foster a culture that embraces and supports digital transformation efforts. By doing so, organizations can position themselves for success and thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

"A lot of organizations think of digital transformation as just an investment in technology, with no vision of what they are trying to achieve or transform," explains John Donovan, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "So, out of the gate, many organizations fail to undergo a meaningful transformation, change their business model, or bring about a culture of digital transformation needed to be seriously competitive in their given market."

It's crucial for organizations to adopt a customer-centric approach rather than being purely technology-driven. This approach should involve organizational leaders seeking to comprehend the business needs and pain points to deliver effective solutions efficiently. To unlock the full potential of infrastructure with a digital transformation strategy, the firm recommends organizations consider the following factors:

Business Alignment: Digital transformation requires strong collaboration and alignment between I&O, applications, data, analytics, and business teams.



Technology Modernization: Update and modernize the tech stack, including infrastructure, network, servers, storage, and tools. Adopt emerging technologies such as cloud, automation, virtualization, software-defined infrastructure, AI, and machine learning.



Process Optimization: Optimize and realign processes to transformational goals. Include IT service management frameworks, implement agile processes, adopt DevOps methodologies, and streamline workflows.



Data-Driven Decisions: Gain insight into performance issues across the network and perform predictive and preventive data analysis.



Security & Compliance: Enhance cybersecurity measures and establish role-based access controls, monitoring, and threat-detecting systems.



Talent & Skills Development: Recognize the importance of having a highly skilled team to support I&O digital transformation.

The firm's research underscores the importance of cultivating a culture of innovation for organizations aiming to go on the path of digital transformation. Developing clear goals and crafting a compelling vision are key steps in this direction.

Info-Tech explains in the blueprint that for an organization to truly succeed in its digital transformation journey, a clear strategy complemented by unwavering leadership commitment is vital. This, combined with the recruitment and training of the right talent, ongoing progress assessment, and a journey rooted in business objectives, greatly increases the organization's chances of success.

To learn more about how organizations can unlock the full potential of their infrastructure with a digital transformation strategy, download the complete Assess Infrastructure Readiness for Digital Transformation blueprint.

