Medac GmbH Advances Pharmacovigilance Technology for Safety Monitoring of its Drugs with ArisGlobal Solutions

Pharmaceutical company intends to digitize safety processes with LifeSphere Safety's end-to-end automation, artificial intelligence, and analytics, minimizing treatment risks for patients on a global scale.

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a market-leader in global drug development technology solutions, announced today that medac, a German-based pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in the fields of oncology and hematology, urology, and autoimmune diseases, has chosen LifeSphere Safety to modernize its drug safety processes. Precise, patient- and population-specific analysis is crucial for minimizing treatment risks for patients and thus supports the best possible treatment outcome.

"ArisGlobal's Safety solutions will significantly advance the automatization of adverse event management and intelligent safety analysis and will support us in making pharmacovigilance processes even smarter and more efficient," said Doctor Nadine Schreiber, Head of Global Pharmacovigilance of medac.

medac will launch three products from LifeSphere Safety, including its flagship solution for automated case processing, LifeSphere MultiVigilance , along with Reporting and Analytics, and EV Triage .

"LifeSphere has been developed with organizations like medac in mind; to meet global compliance, provide next-level safety insights, and operate with greater efficiency," shares Aman Wasan, Chief Commercial Officer, ArisGlobal. "We are pleased that medac has entrusted LifeSphere products to continue their advancement of therapeutic development processes. We are confident that medac will see incredible benefit to onboarding these solutions and positively impact safety analysis at scale."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is the creator of LifeSphere, a market leader in global drug development technology solutions that transform the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. Learn more at www.arisglobal.com .

About medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate mbH

medac is a privately-owned German pharmaceutical company with sites in Wedel and Tornesch. medac's medicinal products are used worldwide to help doctors and patients manage acute and chronic diseases in the fields of oncology and haematology, urology, and autoimmune diseases. medac also develops and distributes specialist diagnostic systems. Since 1970, medac has been committed to its approach of uniting therapeutic and diagnostic products under one roof.

Further information can be found at www.medac.de .

