MPLX LP to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results on October 31, 2023

FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2023 third-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations

Isaac Feeney, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

View original content:

SOURCE MPLX LP