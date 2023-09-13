Sony Electronics Announces Support for PlayStation® Remote Play on BRAVIA XR A95L Series QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TVs

BRAVIA XR A95L users can now play their favorite PS4® and PS5® games even when away from home.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the availability of PlayStation® Remote Play on the Sony BRAVIA XR A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV. The BRAVIA XR A95L Series TV is one of the first Android TVs to take advantage of the PlayStation® Remote Play feature, providing users remote gameplay access from PS5® and PS4® consoles.1 2

BRAVIA XR A95L users can now play their favorite PS4® and PS5® games even when away from home.

PlayStation® Remote Play provides users access to their favorite PS5® and PS4® games3 installed on their consoles, regardless of the console's location. With Sony's BRAVIA XR A95L Series TVs, PlayStation® Remote Play will allow gamers to effortlessly switch between devices and resume their game right where they left off, ensuring uninterrupted excitement. As long as a compatible device, such as the BRAVIA XR A95L, and high-speed internet connection4 are available, users will be able to tap into the power of PlayStation® from anywhere, enabling gamers to access their consoles and continue their adventures even when away from home.

Sony's BRAVIA XR A95L Series TVs is a gamer's gateway to an extraordinary gaming journey with the power of PlayStation® Remote Play, immersing users in breathtaking graphics, captivating gameplay, and rich sound on the expansive screen. The BRAVIA XR A95L Series TV offers the brightest and widest range of colors and hues, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™. With a QD-OLED screen enhanced by XR Triluminos Max™, experience picture quality with as much as 200% brightness of its predecessor. Now your favorite movies, shows, and games burst to life on screen with extraordinary detail and depth.

The A95L BRAVIA XR TV comes in 55" (54.6" diag.), 65" (64.5" diag.) and 77" (76.7" diag.) class sizes with suggested retail price starting at $2,799.99 USD/ $3,999.99 CAD and is available for pre-order now at:

1 Download the PS Remote Play app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

2 Compatible PS4® or PS5® gaming controller required. Sold separately.

3 Titles that require a VR headset (PlayStation VR or PlayStation VR2) or additional peripherals (other than a DUALSHOCK 4, DualSense, or DualSense Edge wireless controller) are not compatible with PS Remote Play.

4 A PS4™ or PS5® console is required to stream your games to other devices. PS Remote Play can be used with a mobile data connection or Wi-Fi. Broadband internet with at least 5Mbps is required. For a better PS Remote Play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps is recommended using either Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

