Waxing the City Adds 55 Units to Growing Development Pipeline

Leading Wax and Beauty Franchise to Expand in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Nashville, Among Other Key Markets

WOODBURY, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waxing the City Franchisor, LLC , a leading brand under Self Esteem Brands, announced today the signing of multiple franchise development agreements to accelerate the brand's nationwide growth. The brand has added 55 units to its pipeline since May, primarily through new brand franchisees. Recent multi-unit deals include:

Waxing the City (PRNewswire)

Philadelphia – 15 units

Minneapolis - Saint Paul – 10 units

Atlanta – Nine units (Three new franchise owner groups, three units each)

Bay Area, California – Six units (Two new franchise owner groups, three units each)

Austin, Texas – Three units

Nashville, Tennessee – Three units

In addition to territories sold, Waxing the City is rapidly expanding its presence with new locations. The brand is on pace to finish 2023 with 30 new studios open for business – double the amount of locations opened in 2022.

"This has been a transformative year for Waxing the City and we're experiencing growth in 2023 previously unseen for our brand. Our core differentiation lies in our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and personalized services," said Nick Herrild, president, Studio Division/Waxing the City, Self Esteem Brands. "We've redefined the waxing experience by providing the best service and custom-formulated wax. This approach has resonated profoundly, attracting a surge of passionate entrepreneurs eager to franchise with us. Our unique blend of expertise, support and a proven business model helps drive the bottom line for our franchisees and we're excited to continue to add new operators to our brand."

With many of the agreements signed by first-time Waxing the City franchisees, the latest growth reflects the increased consumer demand for self-care services across the country and the brand's simplified business model. Waxing the City has become an enticing opportunity for those looking to make their mark in the wellness industry and the brand continues to attract passionate and driven individuals eager to own a thriving business.

In addition to the brand's strong pipeline, Waxing the City has experienced 14 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth and is building its franchisee average unit volume (AUV) with a focus on retail sales, Club Orange loyalty memberships and advanced service offerings. The brand has also maintained extremely high overall client satisfaction scores with 94% of consumers saying they are highly satisfied with their service results and experience visiting a studio.

As part of Self Esteem Brands' portfolio of wellness and fitness brands, Waxing the City is the second largest waxing franchise in the United States with more than 150 locations nationwide. The brand was founded by four women in 2003 and offers waxing and beauty services tailored to meet customers' needs in the evolving space. The company's ability to cater to consumers' demand for services that go beyond waxing – including lash and brow lifts, tints, and laminations – has positioned the brand to become a one-stop shop for all waxing and body care needs. Waxing the City is well-positioned for continued growth in the thriving health and beauty sector through its inclusive waxing services, proprietary skin and beauty care products, and highly trained aestheticians called Cerologists.

Franchise opportunities are available in regions across the U.S. Candidates should have a passion for and understanding of self-care and waxing services, along with a minimum net worth of $250,000 and liquid capital of $100,000. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://www.waxingthecity.com/franchise/.

About Waxing the City

Waxing the City is a beauty franchise devoted to the art of waxing and complementary skincare services and exclusive retail products. Founded in 2003 in Denver, Colorado, Waxing the City grew from a one-room studio to a regional phenomenon. Self Esteem Brands purchased Waxing the City and, using its proven excellence, expanded the franchise to the 2nd largest waxing franchise in the United States that continues to grow and flourish. From the start, Waxing the City has remained committed to delivering the highest quality in client service and expert results by hiring the best service providers. To ensure "Waxing Standards of Excellence," every licensed Cerologist (esthetician/cosmetologist) at Waxing the City completes a proprietary, extensive training course before serving clients, along with continuing education to stay up to date on the latest trends and innovations in beauty services and product. There are currently 145 Waxing the City locations with plans for significant annual growth. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.waxingthecity.com/franchise/ .

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our brands' more than 5,000 franchise locations are locally operated across nearly 40 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Stronger U Nutrition, Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, performance and play, plus a charitable focus through the HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information on Self Esteem Brands, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

Contact:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrubinstein@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waxing the City