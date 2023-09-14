Accurate Transport Debuts Houston Terminal Hub

Company to continue expanding its footprint, fleet and operations across the country and Northeast as one of the fastest-growing in transportation and logistics

Offering drayage, warehousing, shipping and fulfillment, the asset-based company commits to covering 100 miles radius within its first 60 days of operation;

Drayage volume in the Port of Houston has seen a 15% YoY growth, allowing the company to access a rapidly growing market

Accurate Transport is on track to cover the entire Northeast region by 2024; Houston is the 3rd terminal opening year to date, following Boston and Virginia

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Transport, a leading regional transportation and logistics company announced today the full operation of its new Terminal hub in Houston Texas. The NJ-based company offers full end-to-end fulfillment including drayage, last mile delivery, importing and shipping. Accurate Transport has grown on a double-digit CAGR of roughly ~25%, outperforming the industry which has endured a 10-15% decline Y/Y.

The new facility will support the company's expanding operations across the Country and specifically as demand rises for operations to migrate East. Strategically located near major highways, the Bush Airport and logistics corridors, the new terminal provides ample space for Accurate's comprehensive services.

"We are thrilled to open our most advanced terminal hub yet, right here in Houston," said Brett Demmers, Chief Operations Officer at Accurate Transport. "This new facility supports our growth in Texas and the region and enables us to better serve our customers with faster, more responsive and dedicated delivery and supply chain solutions."

"This investment reflects our deep commitment to the region and Texas market," added Jay Irons, Chief Strategy Officer at Accurate. "With this new state-of-the-art hub, we can continue to deliver the excellent service and reliability our customers expect from us."

The new Houston terminal hub began operations on August 28th and is expected to haul up to 2,500 tons of freight (5,000,000 LBS), drayage and trucking combined. The company maintains performance rate of ~96% next-day delivery thanks to integration of technology across the supply chain operations, an aspect that will play to its advantage as it expands its market coverage.

About Accurate Transport: With 25+ years of experience in the industry, Accurate Transport has grown and adapted with the times, integrated with the latest in technology, giving you a better experience. We know transport and will help you find the solution to fit your specific shipping needs. With our many transport options, we have a solution for all your transport trouble. We built a company that provides that personal service. A company that views your merchandise as their own. Since 1997 Accurate has been providing exceptional service to our customers.

For more information on Accurate Transport and its new terminal visit www.accuratetransport.net or contact Jay Irons at jay@accuratetransport.net

