Innovative Performance Powertrain in the All-new Hybrid-electric Dodge Hornet R/T Named Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems for 2023

The hybrid-electric powertrain in the Dodge Hornet R/T has been named a Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner. The Hornet R/T’s powertrain combines a 1.3-liter turbocharged I-4 engine with two electric motors to deliver a system output of 288 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, and more than 30 miles of electric range. (PRNewswire)

1.3-liter turbo I-4 PHEV powertrain in Dodge Hornet R/T wins in first year of availability

Hornet R/T PHEV powertrain rated at 288 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, including engine-mounted BSG and 90kW electric motor mounted on rear axle

Innovative PowerShot feature provides a boost of 30 hp for 15 seconds, shaves 1.5 seconds off standard 0-60 mph time

BEV and electrified propulsion play a vital role in Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

The innovative performance plug-in hybrid electric vehicle propulsion system in the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T, the first electrified performance vehicle from Dodge, has been named a winner of the 2023 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems award. This is the seventh consecutive year a Stellantis product has been included in the prestigious list of winners.

The honored powertrain combines a 1.3-liter turbocharged I-4 engine with two electric motors to deliver a system output of 288 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. A 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack enables more than 30 miles of electric range. The Hornet R/T includes the PowerShot performance feature that provides a boost of 30 hp and delivers instant torque. PowerShot shaves 1.5 seconds off normal 0 to 60 mph times by boosting horsepower and acceleration using 15-second bursts of extra power deployed by the battery and electric motor, making it the quickest and most powerful utility vehicle in the segment.

"This powertrain is a joy to drive in most situations, from punching up PowerShot on a launch to silent EV motoring on local errands," said Bob Gritzinger, WardsAuto editor-in-chief and a Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems judge. "It's quick when you want it, mellow when you're just cruising."

"Driving fun won't ever go out of style, and the 1.3-liter turbo PHEV that powers the Dodge Hornet R/T, as well as other very successful models around the world, opens a new chapter for performance," said Micky Bly, Stellantis head of global propulsion systems. "Our global electrification strategy is in full execution mode and with it comes new levels of capability and performance, all geared toward powering class-leading products that deliver on our ambition for clean, safe and affordable mobility."

BEV and electrified propulsion systems play a vital role in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan that commits Stellantis to cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and to lead the transportation industry by achieving net carbon zero by 2038. It includes plans of reaching a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. The first Stellantis BEVs in North America, the Ram ProMaster van and the Fiat 500e, arrive by early 2024.

Stellantis PHEV models continue to resonate, with total North America PHEV sales more than doubled during the first half of 2023 to 66,000 units and Stellantis becoming the best-selling automaker in the U.S. for PHEVs.

This year's award for the 1.3-liter turbo I-4 PHEV follows up a double win for Stellantis in 2022, where the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 plug-in hybrid in the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe and the all-new Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 in the Grand Wagoneer by Jeep received trophies.

In the 30-year history of the Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems award, engines/systems produced by Stellantis have accounted for 23 winners.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat.

