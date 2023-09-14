Kearney Acquires MSE, Top Middle East Transformation Specialist

Deal would add crucial transformation capabilities for Kearney clients

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney, a leading global strategy consulting firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of MSE – Management Solutions Experts, a highly regarded Middle Eastern consulting firm, pending customary regulatory approvals and clearances. The acquisition further demonstrates Kearney's commitment to invest in the region and provide the very best in end-to-end transformation services for our clients.

MSE, with offices in Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, has carved out a position for itself as a valuable partner to government, commercial organizations, and global consulting firms in strategy execution and implementation across the Middle East.

"We're excited about this new phase in our relationship with MSE," said Bob Willen, managing director and chair of Kearney's Middle East and Africa region. "MSE's local expertise and its complementary capabilities have already increased the value of what Kearney delivers for our Middle East clients. By combining forces, we will be able to offer more comprehensive end-to-end support to our clients in the region across their large-scale transformation programs."

Kearney works alongside many of the world's foremost public and private sector organizations to support their end-to-end transformations, helping clients formulate strategy and identify operational improvements. Since MSE's formation in 2005, it has provided advice to hundreds of organizations in the Middle East and has developed a reputation for its ability to complete successful and structured engagements through organization transformation and execution support. MSE's detailed design and implementation expertise has proven invaluable to its consulting partners, including Kearney, which was one of MSE's key partners over the last several years through a number of impactful transformation engagements.

"The work we've done with Kearney in the last few years has made it clear just how much cultural alignment there is between the two firms," said Imad Moujaes, MSE's founder and managing director. "MSE's people have a great opportunity to contribute to, and benefit from, Kearney's continued growth in the Middle East."

MSE will function independently and autonomously, ensuring that its dedication to delivering exceptional service and meeting ongoing client commitments remains unchanged.

The MSE acquisition represents a continuation of Kearney's strategy of using inorganic moves to accelerate its top-line growth and better serve clients. In the last four years Kearney has also acquired Cervello, a data and analytics provider; Prokura, a procurement and supply chain consultancy; OPTANO, which provides AI-powered operations optimization solutions; Silicon Foundry, an advisory firm focused on the global innovation ecosystem, and TEAMS, an industrial design firm.

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been a trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to regenerate their businesses to create a future that works for everyone. Learn more at www.kearney.com.

About MSE

MSE is a management consultancy firm with a focus on developing and implementing strategies through organizational change, people development, and technology. MSE is a key player in business transformation and drives change through the deployment of leading expertise in organization detailing, governance, human capital management, business excellence, and execution management. With offices in Riyadh, Dubai and Beirut, the company is powered by a large team of highly committed and talented full-time consultants with deep-rooted expertise in working hand-in-hand with clients to secure successful transformations. Learn more at www.mse-me.com.

