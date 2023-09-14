New York Trial Lawyer Eric Aronson Joins Crowell & Moring

Brings broad experience in trial and appellate courts

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric S. Aronson, a widely respected trial lawyer with broad experience in trial and appellate courts across the nation, has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Litigation Group in New York.

Aronson brings nearly three decades of experience litigating cases in federal and state courts, handling domestic and international arbitrations, and arguing appeals in numerous U.S. Circuit Courts. He handles a wide variety of litigation and routinely acts for companies in areas including general commercial and contractual disputes, real estate, insurance, health care and environmental disputes. His clients include financial institutions, closely held corporations, consumer product companies, technology firms, real estate brokers, investors, operators and developers, and various private equity groups and their portfolio companies.

"Eric is a very experienced big-case trial lawyer who will strengthen our existing commercial litigation bench," said Keith Harrison, co-chair of Crowell's Litigation Group. "His ability to solve problems for clients, combined with his collaborative and entrepreneurial spirit, will be invaluable to our rapidly expanding litigation practice."

Aronson joins Crowell from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP. His arrival continues the growth of Crowell's New York office, which recently welcomed a three-person intellectual property team led by top IP litigator Paul Keller. Under the leadership of Glen McGorty, the New York office has nearly doubled in size over the past five years.

"We are delighted to welcome Eric to our team," said McGorty, managing partner of Crowell's New York office. "His impressive background, longstanding relationships, and proven track record of handling a wide range of litigation matters will be a terrific addition not only to our litigation bench, but to the overall office as we continue to drive growth in New York."

Aronson earned his law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University, and his undergraduate degree from Rutgers College. He serves on the governing board of America Needs You, a nonprofit organization that provides transformative mentorship and intensive career development for first-generation college students.

"The driving energy of any enterprise is people, and I am thrilled to join Crowell's collaborative and collegial team," Aronson said. "I look forward to helping drive the firm's growth, especially in New York, and harness the firm's platform to provide top-notch client service."

