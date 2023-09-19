7Rivers Launches in Milwaukee with Snowflake Partnership

Startup embraces Milwaukee's entrepreneurial talent, harnessing the power of data, AI and machine learning to transform data into high-value business solutions

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech entrepreneur and 7Summits founder Paul Stillmank , along with a team of seasoned industry veterans, announces the launch of his latest venture, 7Rivers . The Milwaukee-based startup is helping businesses understand and embrace the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning by harnessing the power of their most valuable asset: data.

7Rivers guides organizations through the complexities of digital transformation, helping companies across industries and sectors recognize how their continuous flow of data can be channeled to support business development with the help of an expert advisor to navigate the new world of data technology. By breaking down data silos and ensuring comprehensive data access, the company plans to turn data into workable resources, generating value and identifying competitive advantages that will promote growth in a continuously evolving business environment.

"7Rivers is inspired by nature and how data is so analogous to water," said Paul Stillmank, 7Rivers Founder and CEO. "Water is essential to life, and data has become essential to the life of businesses. Like rivers, data flows inside and outside of companies. Rivers have confluences; data confluences present the opportunity for very powerful business outcomes. The constant movement and motion of water as it shapes our surroundings over time is a parallel to how data is transforming today's business landscape – it's what influenced the mantra 'where data flows, business grows'.''

Stillmank remarks, "It's exhilarating to be building on past successes and charting a path so that others can follow. The augmented enterprise is arriving. Our founding members are thought leaders at building high-performing teams in emerging technology spaces where early adoption can dramatically benefit the companies that we work with."

7Rivers works with C-Level leaders to identify the parts of a business ecosystem that will benefit most from these breakthrough technologies. The company's unique value proposition combines business value focus, a comprehensive set of competencies, deep industry expertise, and an extensive library of accelerators for rapid market deployment.

Leveraging the power of the Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, 7Rivers is positioned to be an innovation leader at the confluence of ideas, strategy, and data. As a Snowflake partner, 7Rivers taps into Snowflake's Data Cloud and uses it to build innovative, custom solutions for clients. For example, using AI to analyze production data, a manufacturing company can optimize supply chain efficiency, predict equipment maintenance needs, and tailor production runs, ultimately reducing costs and maximizing output.

"We're thrilled that 7Rivers is launching with Snowflake as its primary go-to-market partner. Together, we're creating solutions that take advantage of the latest investments and partnerships that Snowflake is making surrounding data-centric applications, enterprise large language models (LLMs), and machine learning algorithms," said Phil Larson, Senior Director, WW Partner Programs at Snowflake. "We've worked with Paul and this team before, and once again, this seasoned team is combining some disruptive thinking with the ability to not only migrate and manage their customers' data, but to create valuable business solutions by design."

Stillmank and the 7Rivers leadership team are energized by the potential that lies ahead for the company and its clients, exploring what modern data approaches, AI, and machine learning can bring businesses.

"There's no better time to launch this startup with the advancements in generative AI, and no better place to call our home than Milwaukee, which is brimming with tech talent and a flourishing entrepreneur landscape," Stillmank said. "We're developing a team of existing industry leaders and up-and-coming innovators that will elevate Milwaukee's position as a leader in tech."

The startup is backed by $3.5 million in funding and expects to achieve profitability within 18 months. For more information on 7Rivers, visit www.7Riversinc.com .

About 7Rivers

A tech startup headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 7Rivers guides organizations through the complexities of digital transformation in a continuously evolving business environment. Inspired by nature and driven by the endless possibilities in machine learning and AI, 7Rivers, a Snowflake® Partner, leads forward-looking leaders and their organizations to new levels of success by identifying and activating on the value of data. Learn more at www.7Riversinc.com .

