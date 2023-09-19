Aurora Launches Bold New Brand Tasty's into Canadian Adult Market

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

New brand promises great product and taste. First lineup includes flavour packed 50% THC pre-rolls and 1,000mg vapes

EDMONTON, AB , Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, is launching a bold new brand, TASTY'S, to the Canadian adult market, designed to deliver on taste, potency, and price. Anchored by a disruptive brand identity, TASTY'S celebrates its market arrival today in Toronto at Hall of Flowers, a premier cannabis trade show. The TASTY'S brand is available for cannabis enthusiasts, including buyers and budtenders, to experience and see firsthand that TASTY'S promises to deliver highly potent weed that tastes ridiculously good. Period.

TASTY'S Blue Raspberry Pre-Rolls (3 x 0.5g) (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We could not be more excited to bring a net new brand to the Canadian market, and especially a brand that packs the punch as TASTY'S does and meets the rapid growth of the pre-roll segment," says Geoff Hoover, Senior Vice President, Consumer at Aurora. "We leaned into valuable consumer insights and recent market performance to develop TASTY'S, a brand that promises the cannabis experience Canadians are seeking at a price they can feel good about. This is what great innovation looks like at Aurora."

TASTY'S is the newest brand to join Aurora's leading portfolio of brands loved by Canadian cannabis consumers, including Greybeard, San Rafael '71 and Daily Special. The brand takes a bold approach with a disruptive look and in-store marketing that differentiate TASTY'S as a brand that is all about flavour and potency.

Addressing the increasing importance of the pre-roll category, now ranked second behind the flower category and expected to deliver further growth, TASTY'S will launch in two primary formats – vapes and infused pre-rolls. TASTY'S 50% THC infused pre-rolls are packed with whole milled flower infused with concentrate inputs and enhanced with botanical terpenes in a 3 x 0.5g pack. The 510 vapes offer up to 1,000mg of THC and huge flavour enhanced by botanical terpenes contained in a deluxe 1.2g cartridge. A brand that's all about bold flavour, TASTY'S consumers will experience the intensity from the likes of blue raspberry, green apple, watermelon and more.

TASTY'S infused pre-rolls and vapes will be available at cannabis retailers across Canada, starting in September. For more information, visit www.tastysweedco.com/en.

About Aurora:

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the launch of the Tasty's brand into the Canadian market, including those related to product formats, potency, flavour and availability for consumers.

TASTY'S Watermelon 510 Vape (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TASTY'S Watermelon Pre-Rolls (3 x 0.5g) (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TASTY'S Blue Raspberry 510 Vape (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

