LG ISSUES CALL FOR LG WEBOS HACKATHON PARTICIPATION

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced a call for participation in a landmark smart TV hackathon featuring its webOS TV Developers' platform. Developers are invited to apply for a spot to present their ideas to LG Electronics executives onstage at the LG NOVA Innovation Festival, taking place on Oct. 25 -26 at the Hibernia in San Francisco.

The webOS TV web-centric smart TV platform powers LG Smart TVs, including its line of critically acclaimed LG OLED TVs., enables developers to create apps and third-party services to manage media, devices, security, networking, TV functionalities and more. The webOS TV Developer platform provides the ability for developers to build a service or app for webOS-based LG Smart TVs in millions of consumer homes today.

"New technologies and ideas are at the heart of transforming how we work, play and live. The goal of this hackathon is to push the boundaries of how we view the Smart TV," said Matt Durgin, vice president, LG content and services, LG Electronics USA. "LG wants to hear from innovators and developers with grand ideas or business proposals, who are ready to start developing those ideas through our webOS TV developer platform and turn them into real business opportunities."

Applications to participate in the hackathon are now open and will close on Sept. 24. Selected participants will be notified by Sept. 30. Interested developers can get more information and sign up at www.lgnova.com/innofest/webos-hackathon.

The invitation-only hackathon will kick-off virtually with a webinar in late September. Developers selected to participate in the hackathon will have the opportunity to work directly with the LG team throughout October to further develop their idea and build their app using the webOS Developer TV platform. They will be invited to present their ideas to top LG Electronics executives at the Innovation Festival on Oct. 25th. For the final presentations, a developed Smart TV app or a business idea proposal may be accepted.

The top three winners of the hackathon will receive resources to help develop their services or app idea on webOS and further opportunities to engage with the LG team on their idea, as well as prizes such as premium models of LG TVs. The top winning developer(s) will also have the opportunity to meet directly with LG Electronics North America senior management to discuss their proposal.

For the past 10 years, as the leader and original creator of OLED TVs, LG has refined its premium TV innovation year after year. Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TV's from 42 thru 97-inch screen sizes, as well as innovative OLED TV solutions such as the world's only 42-inch flexible TV, the LG OLED Flex, and unique lifestyle TVs including the LG OLED Posé. For more information on the complete lineup of 2023 LG OLED TVs, visit LG.com.

Now in its third year, the LG NOVA Innovation Festival is a unique event that brings together innovators to discuss, explore and build next-generation solutions for digital health, sustainability, mobility, smart life and other emerging areas. The event will feature opportunities for attendees to take an active role in sessions, such as think tank-styled collaboration discussions, meet-ups, interactive roundtables and more. Attendees will have opportunities to share their ideas with other event participants, industry experts, investors, corporate and LG executives. This year's event will be focused on "growth through innovation" and taking the next steps toward achieving the vision of a better, more sustainable future. The event is hosted by LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North America Center for Innovation.

About LG NOVA

LG NOVA, the North American Innovation Center for global innovation leader LG Electronics, is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The center's mission is to build, nurture and grow innovations that impact the future. Learn more about LG NOVA at www.lgnova.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

