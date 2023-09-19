Serotonin Centers to Debut 6 New Locations in Jacksonville Starting in 2024

Nation's First Anti-Aging Franchise Partners with Local Woman to Bring Community Next-Gen Health Treatments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the nation's first and only anti-aging and human longevity franchise, is welcoming its latest multi-unit development deal for 6 new centers in Jacksonville, Florida; a result of an agreement between the brand and local entrepreneur Darnice O'Leary. The centers will be located throughout St. Johns and Duval County, with expectations set for the first location to open its doors by the Summer of 2024.

Serotonin Centers provides clients with a customized road map for improving healthspan; focusing on hormone restoration, aesthetic enhancement, weight control, immunity and recovery. Offering a variety of memberships, some that include a personal health coach, who designs a personalized prescriptive road map to assist members in achieving their goals.

"The desire to live a healthier and happier life isn't geographical, it's universal," said O'Leary. "Jacksonville is a community that prioritizes personal wellbeing. Most of the current options available in the Northeast Florida market are primarily focused on services designed to make people look healthier. At Serotonin, we believe it's not only about looking healthier, but more importantly, being healthier."

O'Leary believes there is a growing desire for a more proactive approach to personal healthcare than what is currently available through traditional means, which is largely responsible for accelerating the adoption of the anti-aging space. The rapidly developing niche of the healthcare sector focuses on preventative care and maximizing lifespan, as opposed to a reactive treatment approach.

"As a Florida-founded franchise, it's always incredible to see Serotonin Centers stretch further into communities right here in our home state," said Eric Casaburi, founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. "These centers will thrive under Darnice's leadership and her passion for the industry. Her shared vision of empowering people to take charge of their healthspan and reach their full potential is going to help Jacksonville reimagine what personal care looks like."

With 69 new franchise locations under development, Serotonin Centers has capitalized on the growth of the alternative health sector. The anti-aging market topped $67.2 Billion in 2022, with expectations for the market to grow to $98.6 Billion by 2028 . This rise in popularity and consumer attention is attributed to increased awareness about the benefits of anti-aging products, and heightened acceptance for all-natural, non-invasive anti-aging procedures and treatments.

ABOUT SEROTONIN CENTERS

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

