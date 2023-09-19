SoundWay Goes Live with Its Comprehensive CMMC Solution for the SMB Markets Supporting the U.S. Government

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundWay Consulting, Inc. (SoundWay) an authorized CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) announces its formal launch of CMMC Adaptative & Managed Operations (CAMO). "CAMO is a game-changing managed-services-approach for companies seeking to achieve and maintain CMMC compliance and certification. With CAMO, our clients benefit from the lessons we learned during our own compliance efforts and the rigorous Government assessment we underwent to become a Cyber AB accredited C3PAO", says SoundWay's CEO Diane Bellegarde.

"For years, we have heard Government and Industry talk about the need for a comprehensive solution to enable small and medium size businesses (SMB) to achieve compliance with CMMC's objectives, and to do so in a manner that is reasonably priced", says SoundWay's Vice President of Cybersecurity, Carter Schoenberg. "As others debated, SoundWay acted; creating CAMO. We assessed and scrutinized every [CMMC] security control and objective within the NIST SP 800-171r2 and NIST SP 800-171A and developed a blueprint for CAMO; an all-encompassing, role-based, and collaborative managed-services solution approach. Once baselined, we sought out industry stakeholders – cybersecurity practitioners, legal experts, and business owners – to assess CAMO's viability; the results were a resounding thumbs-up."

"The value of using our CAMO solution is that it lets our clients remain focused on their primary mission – supporting the U.S. Government – and reduces the level of effort and resources they have to dedicate to CMMC compliance and certification," Carter Schoenberg, SoundWays' Chief Cybersecurity Officer continued.

Why CAMO:

CAMO solves common issues that many SMB face regarding CMMC. Many SMB do not have and/or cannot afford the in-house expertise needed to achieve, operationalize, and maintain CMMC compliance and certification. Many SMB experience sticker shock after receiving CMMC-services-related quotes from external vendors. And, the newness of CMMC has many SMB not knowing what they do not know; a stressful ambiguity that makes it difficult to know who has the right answers.

For SMB seeking CMMC Level 2 certification, CAMO is virtually a one-stop-shop for CMMC compliance. Not only does CAMO reduce the cost and stress of achieving CMMC compliance for our clients, it also significantly reduces the cost of our client's independent C3PAO certification assessment. Additional benefits of CAMO include (i) a portal (tool) that gives our clients a view of their entire CMMC program via a single pane of glass, (ii) regular on-site visits by SoundWay to review conformance, discuss pertinent issues, and provide real-time support, (iii) monthly CAMO status reports that include the evidentiary artifacts needed for proof of CMMC compliance and maturity, and (iv) a fixed monthly price with no hidden fees lets our clients spread out the costs of their compliance journey over time – easier for budget planning and less strain on cashflow.

CAMO will be showcased at the National Cyber Summit in Huntsville, Alabama on September 20th.

About SoundWay

SoundWay is systems engineering, mission support, and cybersecurity company supporting the DoD, Intelligence Community (IC), Civil Agencies, and industry since 2011; and is a HUBZone, SDVOSB, and WOSB. In 2022, SoundWay became the 24th company to receive its C3PAO accreditation from the Cyber AB. Its professional staff are featured as cybersecurity and CMMC subject matter experts at Government and Industry conferences and events, have published several pieces on cybersecurity and CMMC, and coauthored Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management Guidelines published by the National Institute of Standards and technology (NIST).

SoundWay is committed to serving the U.S. Government and its supply chain to help reduce exposure to harm stemming from breaches of highly sensitive information. We are highly committed to our clients. As the only current external service provider enabling our clients to right to audit, we stand behind our work providing higher levels of service for lower costs of ownership when compared to other service providers.

