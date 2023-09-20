Barry Didato Joins Rä Foods as President

Functional foods company brands include Wild About Sprouts, Wild About Bread, and Mixmi Frozen Yogurt.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rä Foods, a pioneer in food tech and functional foods, today announced that Barry Didato recently joined the company as its President, overseeing all company operations, spearheading strategic initiatives, and commercializing their intellectual property at scale.

Barry Didado, President (PRNewswire)

Didato's career spans over three decades, during which he held key executive and advisory positions in strategic planning, finance, operations, and business development in a range of companies and organizations. His experiences span several industries, including food and beverage, ag tech, real estate, health and wellness, and family offices. Most recently, he served as the Vice President, Strategy of EatWell Investment Group (EWG.CN) a publicly traded plant-based foods investment company focused on agribusiness, foodtech, and CPG brands. Didato received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a master's degree from Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

"Barry's broad management and leadership experience in our industry and others is a great fit for our company at a time of significant growth of our product portfolio, production capacity, and rapidly expanding distribution footprint," said Jeff Sholl, co-founder of Ra Foods. "His personal dedication to healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle perfectly aligns with our company culture and purpose. With Barry's leadership, we're confident we'll expand our leadership position as a food pioneer while taking Rä Foods and the industry to the next level."

"Ra Foods co-founders Jeff Sholl and Sue Harlander have built a great team and a wonderfully differentiated intellectual property product portfolio that I am now privileged to lead," said Barry Didato, President of Rä Foods. "These products have proven themselves in several key domestic markets and are now primed for expanded distribution – bringing more and more people in the United States and beyond their benefits tied to human longevity, convenience, and enjoyment."

About Rä Foods "Nourishing Innovation And People™"

Focusing on human health, wellness and longevity, Rä Foods brings great-tasting, highly functional foods to market through research, innovation and unrelenting vigilance. Our growing portfolio of brands can be found in thousands of retailers and restaurants throughout the US, and includes Wild About Sprouts, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt, and Wild About Bread, all share a simple purpose: bringing to life more wholesome, healthy, restorative food options for all. Learn more at rafoods.com

Wild About Sprouts, Alfalfa (PRNewswire)

Ra Foods (PRNewswire)

Wild About Sprouts (PRNewswire)

