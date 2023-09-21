PACT CAPITAL EXPANDS ITS VISIONARY ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS SERVICES TO THE US

Leading the Change Towards a Sustainable, Profitable Future in Environmental Commodities Trading

NEW YORK and GENEVA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pact Capital , an eminent multinational project developer and environmental commodities trading firm, proudly announces its market expansion to the US. As champions of the low carbon energy transition, the firm is committed to contributing to a more sustainable global economy.

Pact's entry into the US market brings with it an impressive portfolio of services, cultivated through years of expertise in the global arena. The company is renowned for trading environmental commodities and instruments in Voluntary Carbon Markets, Renewable Energy Markets and Compliance Markets. This experience promises US stakeholders unparalleled insights based on the broad and in depth knowledge of the Pact Team across national, regional and international markets

Central to Pact service suite is Carbon Project Development, where the firm delves deep into projects, ensuring and certifying carbon emission reductions. Their investments are not limited to partnerships with top tier companies like Juventus; but Pact is unique in that they also invest in their proprietary projects, reinforcing their commitment to the cause. As a key solution partner, Pact has turned sustainability practices into profitability for notable companies such as Shell and Masdar. Across a multitude of projects, Pact has implemented global sustainability practices that approximate 50 million tons of emission reduction from operating and finished projects.

"At Pact, our mission has always transcended mere market leadership. We're pioneers, envisioning and shaping a brighter, more sustainable future," says Bernadett Papp, Head of Market Analysis. "We're here to demonstrate that climate action isn't just an ethical choice; it holds the promise of robust profitability. The US, with its vibrant economy and innovative spirit, is the perfect stage for this message."

Further amplifying their vision is the Pact Capital Fund. This dedicated resource is used to invest in projects that yield carbon credits and in forward-thinking climate tech ventures. In essence, the fund is a testament to Pact's holistic approach, intertwining environmental responsibility with innovative tech solutions.

As it stands on the cusp of its US debut, Pact's driving message is transparency. The company is dedicated to shedding light on the intricacies of the environmental markets and the larger climate trends shaping our world. With the impending climate crisis, understanding these nuances is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses and individuals alike.

The firm's commitment to integrity, innovation, and genuine concern for the planet and its people positions it as more than just a service provider. Pact is a partner for those who seek to walk the path of sustainability and profitability hand in hand. Their expansion to the US is not just a business move; it's a clarion call for action, an invitation to join the journey towards a just and sustainable future.

For more information about Pact Capital's offerings or to arrange interviews, please visit: https://www.pact.capital/

About Pact Capital

Pact Capital is a global leader in project development and environmental markets trading, dedicated to the low carbon energy transition. As experts in the Compliance and Voluntary Carbon Markets and Renewable Energy Certificates trading, our team — comprising leaders, traders, financial and technical specialists — offers unparalleled guidance in emissions reduction and climate action strategies. Backed by a decade of trading experience, Pact consistently navigates environmental market cycles, originates high-quality projects, and cultivates a vast network of global partnerships. Our adaptability and core values of ingenuity and integrity make us an outstanding partner when it comes to business, showing that climate action can be both responsible and profitable.

