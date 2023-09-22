Fashion Designer Willy Chavarria and Pacsun Celebrate Culture Through Fashion with Exclusive Capsule Collection for Latin Heritage Month, supporting Non-Profit Organization Fresno Barrios Unidos

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun announced today a new collection by highly-acclaimed fashion designer and fellow California native Willy Chavarria. On the heels of Chavarria's buzz about the S/S24 runway show at New York Fashion Week, Pacsun will release the label's most accessible fashion collection to date, "BIG WILLY by Willy Chavarria," which will exclusively launch at Pacsun on September 22nd. The collection will directly contribute through a charitable donation with each purchase to Fresno Barrios Unidos, a non-profit based in Fresno, which is Chavarría's hometown.

PACSUN LAUNCHES ‘BIG WILLY’ BY WILLY CHAVARRIA (PRNewswire)

BIG WILLY by Willy Chavarria features a variety of unisex tees and hoodies. As with his other lines, this 12-piece collection celebrates his identity and is inspired by his Latinx background. Prices for tee shirts are $40.00 and Hoodies are $85.00. The Pacsun partnership exemplifies Chavarria's conviction that his clothing is designed for everyone, and his creations are now more accessible than ever through the launch of BIG WILLY at Pacsun.

"Chicano style has had a tremendous influence on fashion from street style to the runways. BIG WILLY launches with key style pieces like boxy tees and cozy hoodies that come with the flavor. It's exciting to launch this concept at Pacsun and reach a broader audience for my brand." said Chavarria. "Plus to contribute to the work of Fresno Barrios Unidos who is a key player in Latinx culture guiding our youth to follow the heart and believe in the goodness of life. I honor and celebrate Fresno California Barrios Unidos as a source of inspiration for all the Latinidad."

"This collaboration continues Pacsun's longstanding history of working with creative visionaries at the forefront of creating designs that capture where fashion, music, art, and youth culture converge," said Brie Olson, CEO of Pacsun. "Both his unapologetic stand on human rights, visionary approach to design and California roots make Willy a natural partner for Pacsun."

In celebration of Latin Heritage Month this September, Pacsun is embracing his mission to leverage his work and creativity to bolster youth programs and champion Hispanic culture. A portion of the proceeds from the collection will be dedicated to supporting Fresno, California based Fresno Barrios Unidos, a non-profit organization who recognizes the leadership of young people impacted by gangs to develop more positive solutions for their lives and their community.

"When someone from where we come from makes it, we all make it." said Alex Zubia, Executive Director of Fresno Barrios, " Willy Chavarria is an example of what it means to be built with love and rooted in culture. We are incredibly grateful to be considered for this project. Beyond financial gains, witnessing a dreamer's vision come true remains invaluable to our youth, in a place where hope is often scarce."

"At Pacsun, we believe that great design should reflect diverse creative perspectives," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's and Global Partnerships at Pacsun. "This new collection with Willy Chavarria, a true legend in the fashion industry, has been an incredible opportunity for us to authentically embrace Hispanic culture and draw inspiration from its rich traditions."

To launch the collection, Willy Chavarria will make an in-store appearance in Pacsun's Soho New York location on Saturday, September 23nd at 1:00 PM.

BIG WILLY by Willy Chavarria will be available online at www.pacsun.com and in Pacsun stores nationwide on Friday, September 22. Campaign imagery can be downloaded HERE .

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

ABOUT WILLY CHAVARRIA

Willy Chavarria is a conceptual fashion label with a cinematic approach to design and presentation. Willy Chavarria designs are intended to be empowering and expressive. His collections are imbued with a sense of drama, excitement, and comedy through color, silhouette, and fabrication.

Willy takes an unapologetic stand on human rights and often partners with organizations, brands and charities to promote social justice issues and support communities close to his heart.

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

