Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop between San Diego and Atlanta

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our guests in San Diego love the convenience of our nonstop, coast-to-coast flights. How about we add another? Alaska Airlines is announcing new, daily service between San Diego and Atlanta that begins flying on May 16, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

We're committed to growing our network for guests in Southern California. We'll offer 37 nonstop destinations next spring from San Diego to cities across the Northwest, Northeast, California, Mexico, Florida and all four major islands in Hawaii. We currently offer 36 nonstop destinations from San Diego, which remains the most of any airline serving the airport.

"We want to provide our guests in San Diego the most nonstop options," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. "Not only are San Diego and Atlanta popular destinations for leisure travelers, but both are also major business hubs. We're excited to connect the cities, especially since Atlanta is our largest unserved transcontinental market from San Diego."

Our new service will have a convenient daytime schedule: It will depart San Diego in mid-morning and arrive in Atlanta in the late afternoon with the flight returning to San Diego in the early evening. The times also allow for connecting flights within our intra-California network.

"We appreciate Alaska Airlines new options to destinations across the country," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President & CEO. "This new nonstop service to Atlanta offers Southern Californians direct access to Georgia's capital and key economic center, while providing easy access for Georgians to the warmth and beauty of San Diego."

At Alaska, we're proud of our award-winning service. First Class and Premium Class guests enjoy early boarding and the most generous legroom of all domestic carriers. Our First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of fresh, bright West Coast-inspired flavors and various beverages. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers.

With power outlets at every seat on our mainline aircraft, you can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed right to your own devices during the flight. Our aircraft are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections to make sure you get what you want.

