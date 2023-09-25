THE HOME DEPOT HONORS TTI AN UNPRECEDENTED THREE PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARDS AS PART OF THE HOME DEPOT 2023 INNOVATION AWARD

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF), is pleased to announce its brands MILWAUKEE TOOL and RYOBI are named Partner of the Year under the "Indoor Garden", "Plumbing", and "Tools" categories in The Home Depot 2023 Innovation Awards.

Awards Awarded Brands Partner of the Year (Indoor Garden) RYOBI Partner of the Year (Plumbing) MILWAUKEE Partner of the Year (Tools) MILWAUKEE

In addition, RYOBI Outdoor Power Equipment was one of the finalists of the 2023 Innovation Award for its high marks in product innovation.

RYOBI 80V HP LITHIUM Zero Turn Riding Mowers and Riding Lawn Tractors deliver performance that exceeds the power of gas, while eliminating the hassles and inconvenience associated with traditional gas equipment. With RYOBI's innovative 80V HP technology, users effortlessly tackle up to 4 acres on a single charge, while achieving the industry's best cutting performance with the CROSS CUT multi blade system. The Zero Turn Mowers feature the iDrive Intelligent Drive System, allowing for easy maneuverability, with an intuitive one-handed joystick control.

Mr. Horst Pudwill, Chairman of TTI, said, "No supplier has ever won three Partner of the Year awards in a single year. This is a great recognition of our team's dedication to our extremely strong and outstanding partnership with The Home Depot."

Mr. Joseph Galli, CEO of TTI, said, "This is an amazing show of support that underscores the unrivaled depth of our relationship with The Home Depot. It also highlights our technological dominance in cordless power tool and outdoor power equipment technology as The Home Depot works towards transitioning at least 85% of its outdoor lawn equipment sales to battery-powered products by 2028."

About TTI

TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floorcare and Cleaning Products for the DIY, consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers – Powerful Brands, Innovative Products, Exceptional People and Operational Excellence - reflecting an expansive long-term vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries while maintaining high environmental, social and corporate governance standards. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, RYOBI and AEG power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, VAX, DIRT DEVIL and ORECK floorcare cleaning products and solutions.

Founded in 1985 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, FTSE RAFI™ All-World 3000 Index, FTSE4Good Developed Index, and MSCI ACWI Index. The Company also trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbols "TTNDY" and "TTNDF". For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.

All trademarks listed other than AEG, OTCQX, and RYOBI are owned by the Group. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.), and is used under license. OTCQX is a registered trademark of OTC Markets Group Inc. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited, and is used under license.

