Moe's Southwest Grill® and Eggo® Unveil the “Eggo Taco” For National Taco Day

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Taco Day, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Eggo® are teaming up to release a limited-time Eggo Taco. The new taco combines Moe's Southwest Grill's bold flavors with the crispy, fluffy goodness of the famous Eggo Homestyle waffle. A first-of-its-kind for the fast casual restaurant, now open nation-wide at 10:30 AM, the Eggo Taco features Moe's adobo chicken topped with bacon, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch served on a fried Eggo waffle as the taco shell.

"At Moe's, we aren't afraid to be adventurous with our menu by infusing creativity and innovation into new offerings," said Joe Artime, VP of Marketing at Moe's Southwest Grill. "We're excited to introduce a unique spin on Moe's classic tacos in collaboration with Eggo, feeding our fans' appetite for new and unexpected flavors."

For one day only at select locations, starting at 10:30 am EST on October 4, Moe's fans can get a free Eggo Taco* with any in-store entree purchase, including a burrito, quesadilla or stack. Available at participating Moe's locations in Atlanta, North Jersey, Long Island and South Florida while supplies last.

"Eggo waffles have long been a fan favorite due to their great taste and versatility. We are excited to partner with Moe's Southwest Grill for National Taco Day to showcase how that taste and versatility can be used in unique concepts. Incorporating the Eggo Homestyle waffle into a taco is going to delight taco and Eggo fans alike. It's an unexpected offering that delivers the great taste consumers know and love," said Eliza Coteng, Frozen Breakfast Portfolio Director, Kellogg Away From Home.

For more information about the Eggo Taco and a list of participating locations, please visit www.moes.com/eggotaco and connect with Moe's Southwest Grill on Twitter (@Moes_HQ), Instagram (@moessouthwestgrill), and Facebook (@MoesSouthwestGrill).

*Offer available on 10/4/2023, in-store only at participating locations. Must purchase a Moe's product (excluding gift cards and merchandise) and mention "Eggo Taco" when ordering. Limit one per transaction, while supplies last. Not valid with any other offer or reward. Fees and taxes may apply; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of June 25, 2023, Moe's Southwest Grill has over 600 locations, and every location offers catering and free chips and salsa with every order. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Media Contact: Public relations inquiries, please email press@moes.com or media.hotline@kellogg.com

