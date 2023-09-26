Solar Energy Powering Club Car 2023 Ryder Cup Fleet

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Car®, a global leader in golf, consumer and utility vehicles, is excited to mark 26 years of driving the Ryder Cup by using solar power to charge fleet vehicles on location for the first time.

Club Car's rich history with the Ryder Cup, which dates back to Valderrama, Spain, is celebrated in a new multimedia feature, 'Driving the Ryder Cup since 1997'.

"To be the Worldwide Supplier of one of the world's premier sporting events for such a long time is a great honor for Club Car," said Kevin Hart, Golf Sales Director for Club Car in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

As the Worldwide Supplier of the Ryder Cup, Club Car has shipped and assembled a fleet of 550 cars to assist with the staging and support of the event being held September 25 - October 1, 2023 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. The large fleet consists of six red and six blue team cars, driven by captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson and their respective vice-captains, plus hundreds more golf, turf and utility cars to assist with almost every area of the Ryder Cup from media and broadcasting to security and medical transportation.

"We've been preparing and working towards this event for the last four years. And our team looks forward to providing the iconic red and blue team cars and the hundreds of cars that support tournament operations behind the scenes," Hart said.

"The service Club Car gives us is first class. It's a very complex site – much like a small town – with a large number of grandstands, hospitality facilities and event infrastructure. The best way to navigate the site quickly and efficiently is to use the vehicles Club Car provides," said Paul Dunstan, Ryder Cup Operations Director.

For the first time in Ryder Cup history, the majority of cars in the fleet will be charged using a bank of solar panels.

"This is the first time we've had solar-powered charging points. It ties in with our sustainability policy and commitment to be carbon neutral by 2040," Dunstan added.

"We are excited to support the Ryder Cup in their work to achieve their sustainability goals. Using solar power to charge the Club Car fleet is a significant step in fulfilling their commitment," said Hart.

Club Car supplies many of the world's leading golf destinations with its wide range of vehicles, and is an official supplier to the DP World Tour, the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) and St. Andrews Links Trust.

For more information on Club Car visit: www.clubcar.com

For more information on the Ryder Cup visit: www.rydercup.com

About Club Car:

With over 60 years of experience of innovation and design in producing small-wheel vehicles, Club Car is a leading manufacturer of gas and electric golf, utility, and personal transportation vehicles. Since 1958, the Club Car product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing vehicles for commercial and consumer markets, built with an uncompromised desire for superior safety, quality, and performance. As a global leader in sustainability and electrification, the Club Car Vehicle Group includes luxury electric vehicle brand, Garia, and lightweight electric utility vehicle brand, Melex. Garia and Melex product portfolios share similar characteristics of reliability, thoughtful design and proven performance. Club Car Vehicle Group is proud to be on the forefront of environmentally responsible Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) technologies. For more information, visit www.clubcar.com.

Club Car Ryder Cup Custom Captain's Cars (PRNewswire)

Club Car, LLC Logo (PRNewswire)

