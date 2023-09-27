American Regent Receives 2023 Novaplus Program Excellence Award from Vizient

SHIRLEY, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Regent has received a Novaplus Program Excellence Award from Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven health care performance improvement company. The recognition was announced at the 2023 Vizient Connections Summit, held September 18-21 in Las Vegas.

(PRNewsfoto/American Regent, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Program Excellence Awards honor Vizient-contracted suppliers for their superior service, support, reliability, ethics and integrity in collaboration with Vizient and Vizient provider customers. This year, Vizient recognized American Regent, for providing exceptional value through Novaplus, Vizient's private-label brand that delivers additional assurance, financial value, quality and support on pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and purchased service offerings.

"I am so honored to accept this award on behalf of American Regent and for our Company to be recognized for providing differentiated value through this unique program channel" said Joann Gioia, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Providing exceptional service is the result of the hard work, dedication, and patient-centric mindset of our employees and would not be possible without them."

"Vizient is pleased to recognize American Regent with a 2023 Novaplus Program Excellence Award," said Simrit Sandhu, Executive Vice President, Clinical Supply Solutions, Vizient. "American Regent has demonstrated exceptional collaboration and commitment to service excellence and we greatly appreciate their contribution in helping Vizient provider customers optimize their cost, quality, and market performance."

About American Regent

American Regent, Inc.®, a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, is an industry-leading injectable manufacturer. For over 50 years, American Regent has been developing, manufacturing, and supplying quality generic and branded injectables for healthcare providers. For more than 20 years, we have been a leader in IV iron therapy.

American Regent is committed to US-based manufacturing. To that end, over the last several years we have made significant investments in expanding and modernizing our manufacturing facilities in Ohio and New York. This expansion will nearly double our capacity and allow us to better serve our customers now and in the future.

Speed counts. Flexibility matters. Reliability and quality are paramount. Because patients should never have to wait for the medications they need.

For more information, please visit www.americanregent.com

PP-NA-US-0151

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Regent Inc