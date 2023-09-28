Beltone Unveils a New Generation of Hearing Solutions with Beltone Serene

The ultimate tiny hearing aid for noisy everyday life, with a brand new microRIE style and the

convenience of answering calls with just a double-tap on the ear

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, named one of America's Best Retailers and Customer Service for Hearing Care by Newsweek, announced its latest innovation in hearing care – the new Beltone Serene™ hearing aid. This new device comes in two non-rechargeable receiver-in-ear (RIE) styles and a brand new microRIE, which is Beltone's tiniest rechargeable hearing aid yet. The Beltone Serene hearing aid offers a range of advanced benefits to individuals with mild to profound hearing loss. It provides natural sound, exceptional speech understanding, and all-day comfort in a discreet design. This device is also perfect for individuals with single-sided deafness, as it comes with a new wireless CROS transmitter that routes sound from the poorer ear to the better ear to ensure greater audibility all around, so users never miss a moment.

New Beltone Serene™ microRIE hearing aid (PRNewswire)

Beltone Serene hearing aids are a cutting-edge solution that helps individuals hear in even the noisiest of situations, 1 allowing users to focus on what people are saying and hear with confidence in any setting. These weatherproof and sweatproof hearing aids are designed for everyday life and seamlessly connect to the users' favorite devices. With a new feature that allows for easy hands-free phone and video calls*, users can simply double-tap on their ear to take calls and stay connected on-the-go. Plus, Beltone Serene supports Bluetooth® LE Audio including Auracast™ broadcast audio, the future of low energy connectivity. Once Auracast™ begins to roll out, this feature will enable users to stream sound in public settings directly to their hearing aids such as at airports, stadiums and restaurants.

Additionally, Beltone will also be releasing a compatible new TV-Streamer+, which allows users to stream audio directly from their TV to their Beltone Serene hearing aids. The TV-Streamer+ supports Auracast™ broadcast audio and is easy to set up and use, providing a smooth and enjoyable listening experience for the user without interrupting or changing the volume for others.

"Beltone Serene is not just a hearing aid, it's a game-changer for those with hearing loss," explains David Molella, President of Beltone North America. "With its advanced technology, natural sound, and exceptional speech understanding, these devices will allow individuals to confidently navigate noisy environments and stay connected with loved ones. We're proud to introduce this new generation of hearing solutions and look forward to continuing to improve the lives of those with hearing loss."

Why Beltone Serene™?

Top rated for hearing in noise, 2 providing an unparalleled listening experience in any setting

The microRIE is 25% smaller than its standard RIE, 3 packed with advanced technology, all-day battery life** and comfort in a discreet design

Wireless connectivity, take hands-free calls* by simply double-tapping on device or ear

Control and make adjustments and virtual appointments through the Beltone HearMax ™ app

Telecoil option for non-rechargeable RIE and wireless CROS transmitter for single-sided deafness

Weatherproof and sweatproof

Available in 8 diverse color options

Beltone Serene hearing aids and the new TV-Streamer+ will be available at Beltone locations nationwide starting October 12, 2023. Learn more at www.beltone.com.

1 Jespersen & Groth (2022)

2 Compared to legacy technology. End-user NPS rating, data on file

3 Technical data on file

*Hands-free calls are available with compatible iOS and Android™ devices. Check Beltone.com/en-us/compatibility

**Beltone Serene microRIEs are rechargeable. Beltone Serene RIEs require traditional batteries. Battery life can vary by use.

© 2023 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

About Beltone

Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 80 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,500 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Right By Your Side" promise. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

New Beltone Serene™ hearing aids: Convenience of answering calls with just a double-tap on the ear! (PRNewswire)

New Beltone TV-Streamer+ which allows users to stream audio directly from their TV to their Beltone Serene™ hearing aids! (PRNewswire)

Beltone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beltone) (PRNewswire)

