BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Kentucky

Retail sportsbook in partnership with Revolutionary Racing coming to Ashland this fall

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, launched today its online mobile sports betting app in Kentucky, giving customers in the Bluegrass State access to a wide variety of betting options as well as the opportunity to earn experiences at MGM Resorts' properties nationwide.

"Kentucky is home to some of the country's most passionate fans," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "We're confident that our sports betting platform will elevate their gameday experience."

The BetMGM app features a user-friendly platform, giving Kentucky sports fans the ability to customize pre-game, in-play, futures and parlay wagers. Recent app enhancements utilize heightened functionality with same-game parlays and weekly free-to-play contests, while offering a seamless experience when traveling between Kentucky and surrounding states where online sports betting is available (Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee). Additionally, integration with MGM Rewards allows BetMGM users to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties such as Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Beau Rivage in Mississippi, Borgata in New Jersey, MGM National Harbor in Maryland and MGM Grand Detroit.

This fall, BetMGM will open a 5,200-square-foot retail sportsbook with Revolutionary Racing Kentucky at Sandy's Racing & Gaming, a $75M gaming and entertainment facility in Ashland. Construction of Kentucky's first quarter horse racetrack and equestrian center will follow on 182 acres adjacent to Sandy's, with the first races scheduled to launch in 2025.

Prentice Salter, CEO of Revolutionary Racing, said, "We know how excited Kentucky sports fans are to finally be able to place wagers with BetMGM. And we know they will be even more excited when Sandy's opens this fall and they can bet while watching games with their friends in our BetMGM Race and Sportsbook."

Greenblatt added, "Revolutionary Racing is the ideal partner to help us deliver a dynamic retail experience, one that will be a go-to destination for sports and entertainment in Kentucky."

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM app is now available for download in Kentucky and is accessible on both iOS and Android. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

