Project Liberty and Aspen Digital Announce Next Gen Tech Fellowship

Organizations join to invest in future leaders

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Liberty and Aspen Digital , a policy program of the Aspen Institute, today announced the launch of the Next Gen Tech Fellowship. This initiative will train and provide a platform for young voices seeking to build an interconnected world that is accessible, safe, and inclusive – both online and off.

Five fellows were chosen from a diverse group of US-based Gen-Z leaders, ages 18-25, to participate in the 2023 pilot of the Next Gen Tech Fellowship. Each participant is committed to navigating how new and emerging technologies will impact their generation. As the digital landscape evolves to include the unique challenges of ubiquitous AI and the growing dangers of online hate and disinformation, it is critical to foster the agency and informed perspectives of the rising generation.

"It is imperative that young people today have a direct hand in reimagining our digital future – one based on inclusivity and opportunity for all communities," said Martina Larkin, CEO of Project Liberty. "Partnering with Aspen Digital on this initiative will help advance our mission to build a healthier tech ecosystem and help catalyze a wider movement for positive change."

The Next Gen Tech Fellowship program will run from September 2023 through May 2024. Each fellow will:

Engage in diverse programming hosted by both the Aspen Institute and Project Liberty

Access exclusive virtual 1-on-1s and tailored learning sessions with leading experts on issues including the future of artificial intelligence, data equity, the community impacts of emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and Web3

Select a topic at the intersection of young people and tech to research for a final presentation in May 2024

"Innovation without representation can only lead to a future that isn't built for all," said Zaki Barzinji, Senior Director of Empowered Communities at Aspen Digital. "Through our collaboration with Project Liberty, Next Gen Tech Fellows will have the platform to directly engage leading decision-makers across tech, public policy, media, and beyond."

The 2023 Next Gen Tech Fellows are: Mac Chirara, Nhaomi Lartey, Sarah Tran, Franklin Wu, and Victor Ye.

ABOUT PROJECT LIBERTY

Project Liberty is an international impact organization accelerating the world's transition to an open, inclusive data economy that empowers people over platforms by working to mobilize the foundation of a new internet for the common good. Project Liberty, a 501(c)(3) is building a global alliance for responsible technology and bringing together technologists, academics, policymakers, civil society and citizens to build a safer, healthier tech ecosystem. To learn more visit projectliberty.io.

ABOUT ASPEN DIGITAL

Aspen Digital is a nonpartisan technology and information-focused organization that brings together thinkers and doers to uncover new ideas and spark policies, processes, and procedures that empower communities and strengthen democracy. This future-focused Aspen Institute program inspires collaboration among diverse voices from industry, government, and civil society to ensure our interconnected world is accessible, safe, and inclusive – both online and off. Across its initiatives, Aspen Digital develops methods for elevating promising solutions and turning thought into networked impact. To learn more, visit aspendigital.org or email aspendigital@aspeninstitute.org.

