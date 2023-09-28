U.S. Legal Support to be Featured on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® on October 1, 2023, to Discuss Supporting the Growing Needs of Legal Professionals and the Evolution of the Litigation Support Service Industry

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is excited to announce that CEO Jimmie Bridwell will be showcased on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 3:30pm EST on Fox Business News*.

Technological advancements continue to revolutionize all industries, driving transformation at an unprecedented pace. The legal industry is not immune to these changes, and we're seeing more widespread adoption of new technologies from Artificial Intelligence to machine learning, digital reporting, remote legal proceedings, and more, in firms of all sizes. These changes, coupled with our litigious landscape and the growing demands for personal, localized service, have ushered in a new era of both innovation and service for litigation support service companies. On the cutting edge, U.S. Legal Support was invited to discuss the future of the litigation support services industry and how the company partners with legal professionals nationwide to provide proven, reliable, and exceptional client service.

"Litigation is time consuming, demanding, high-pressure, and fast moving," said U.S. Legal Support CEO, Jimmie Bridwell. "Outsourcing functions from discovery through trial, such as court reporting and record retrieval, is common and a cost-effective solution for firms of all sizes. This enables legal professionals to be laser focused on their clients and cases. For litigation support service partners, like U.S. Legal Support, this means we need to be at the forefront of innovation, closely monitoring and interacting with new technologies and finding ways to further maximize efficiency, mitigate cybersecurity risk, and provide personalized, faster service for our clients. Over the past few years, we've seen an acceleration in the widespread acceptance and adoption of new technologies within the legal industry, from the prioritization of cybersecurity and introduction of AI tools to continuation of remote work. We never stop looking for ways to elevate the client experience."

U.S. Legal Support is one of the leading providers of court reporting, record retrieval, interpreting and translations, trial services (including legal graphics, jury research and consulting, and trial presentation services), and transcription services for law firms, enterprise corporations, and insurance carriers nationwide. U.S. Legal Support offers clients both speed and scale with a nationwide network of over 5,000 professional court reporters in over 12,000 offices nationwide. With industry-leading cybersecurity, U.S. Legal Support's unparalleled record retrieval capabilities include over 1,100,000 established provider relationships. U.S. Legal Support also has dedicated local scheduling teams, regional sales teams, and record retrieval expediting teams in cities big and small across the country who are intimately familiar with the nuances of each local market to provide personalized experience to every client.

Jimmie continued, "With nearly 30 years of experience across the country, we have nationwide resources with local teams who are intimately familiar with the requirements of local markets and jurisdictions. Our teams build close relationships with our clients, always acting with urgency, openness, and care."

To watch the full interview, tune in on October 1, 2023. The full interview with Kathy Ireland and Jimmie Bridwell will also be available for viewing on www.uslegalsupport.com.

*Airing on Fox Business News on Sunday, April 23rd at 5:30pm ET as sponsored content.

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with the goal of becoming the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Nearly three decades later, we're one of the leading providers of litigation support services and the only company to provide a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations, and insurance companies nationwide. With on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in 2,700 cities across the country and a robust digital infrastructure, we can accommodate your litigation support needs quickly, comfortably, and safely from anywhere in the country. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is the premier source for the latest business stories, offering viewers a glimpse into the thoughts and insights of some of the brightest minds in industry today. Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® airs Sundays on the Fox Business Network as branded content. For viewers who want to know more about the topics covered, supplemental digital content is available on various video platforms and across social media.

