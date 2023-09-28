Warehouse Services Inc. to Acquire Sky Transportation Services

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse Services Inc. ("WSI"), a privately held nationwide 3PL, offering warehousing, transportation and value-added logistics services, announced it has acquired privately held El Paso, TX based Sky Trans Group Holdings, LLC ("Sky Transportation Services"). Sky Transportation Services is a regional truckload carrier focused 100% on dry-van freight movements principally in the Southwestern US, including cross-border trade between the US and Mexico.

The deal is expected to add over $60 million in annual revenue to WSI in 2023 and will enhance WSI's US to Mexico cross-border capabilities.

"Sky is a great extension of our geographic footprint," said Barry Cox, President of WSI. "The company provides greater density for us in key markets and very importantly it provides a meaningful expansion of capabilities across the border, which will enable us to better meet the needs of our customers. The acquisition also adds depth to our management bench."

"This is a great day for Sky's customers and employees," said Albert Luna, CEO and Founder of Sky Transportation Services, who will remain in the leadership role post-acquisition. "WSI and Sky have very similar cultures – where safety and customer satisfaction are pivotal to our value proposition. The enhanced set of services and scale that WSI provides will rapidly accelerate our strategic objectives."

Wofford Advisors LLC served as WSI's strategic advisor for the deal and Farmer Scott Ozete Robinson & Schmitt, LLP acted as legal counsel. FV Advisory Group served as financial advisor to Sky Transportation Services and Rhoades McKee PC acted as legal advisor.

About Warehouse Services Inc.

Warehouse Services Inc. is a privately held warehouse services and transportation company and third-party logistics provider with corporate headquarters in Piedmont, South Carolina. It has been in business since 1986 and has averaged 16% growth since its inception. The company operates in 19 states and Canada, manages more than 20 million square feet and employs over 4,000 employees.

