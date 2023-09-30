VTech® Displays Engaging Collection of New Products at Toy Fair® 2023

Award-Winning Product Lines Feature Fresh New Additions

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® will showcase its lineup of products that foster imagination, discovery and developmental milestones through playful innovations at Toy Fair® 2023. The engaging collection includes the introduction of Turbo Edge Riders™ and the expansion of award-winning product lines including Go! Go! Smart Wheels®, Switch & Go®, and baby, infant, toddler and preschool. VTech will also offer a sneak peek at early 2024 product launches at Toy Fair.

"We're so excited to be going back to Toy Fair this year to showcase our newest toys," Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "From baby through preschool and beyond, our wide range of new toys deliver learning and developmental benefits through playtime, with an emphasis on innovation and extensions of beloved VTech brands in Go! Go! Smart Wheels and Switch & Go."

VTech's Toy Fair highlights include:

Baby, Infant, Toddler and Preschool Lines

VTech's expanding baby, infant, toddler and preschool lines offer engaging play for little ones exploring the world and making new discoveries while reaching developmental milestones. The innovative new Storytime with Sunny™ is an entertaining friend with an expressive personality who engages kids in 300+ activities. From enthralling stories to classic songs to healthy habits to bedtime routines, Sunny has more than 5 hours of immersive fun for a unique interactive experience. Other introductions include the Style & Glam On Unicorn™, with glamorous accessories to decorate while exploring colors, counting, feelings and more, and the adorable Prop & Play Tummy Time Pillow™, which encourages muscle development while entertaining babies with textures, sounds and lights.

Go! Go! Smart Wheels®

Ready, set, go, go with new Go! Go! Smart Wheels®, fueling children's imaginations with innovative SmartPoint® technology that drives development with first words and motor skills. The new Go! Go! Smart Wheels Spiral Construction Tower™ lets kids spin the talking dump truck down the spiral tower, through the switch gate, over the drawbridge and down the ramp. With the Go! Go! Smart Wheels 4-in-1 Zig-Zag Raceway™, kids can race down the zig-zag track or change the set-up to focus on tricks and speed records, giving racers action-packed fun and multiple ways to play. Little mechanics can start their engines with the Go! Go! Smart Wheels Fast & Friendly Garage™ featuring a speedy spiral track, car wash, gas station and more. Go! Go! Smart Wheels are also expandable, allowing kids to explore unique responses on each SmartPoint as they collect additional track sets and vehicles.

Turbo Edge Riders™

VTech debuted Turbo Edge Riders™ this fall, an innovative new line of track sets that combine racing and creativity. They let kids build and race exciting stunt tracks and then expand them with repurposed shipping boxes and everyday objects. The dino-riffic Raptor Racers Track Set features two motorized SUVs, more than 18 feet of starter track and four ferocious stunts to perform as the SUVs drive along the top of the cardboard track. Kids will love the motorized whirling helicopter that performs high-flying stunts on the Stunt Flight Track Set and the rally car that shows off daredevil skills on the Rally Track Set. Expand each set with recycled items then combine them all for an epic, extreme playset.

Switch & Go®

The popular, interactive Switch & Go® line offers new characters that transform between creatures and vehicles for the ultimate play experience. The 3-in-1 Rescue Rex comes with three rescue vehicles that easily combine into one big T-Rex over 20 inches tall, while featuring cool action sounds, phrases and animation. With the 2-in-1 Spino Speedster, kids can transform a Spinosaurus and Pterodactyl that roar and soar into an awesome mega car. These Switch & Go toys feature LCD screens that display either a driver's friendly face or fierce creature eyes, with awesome sound effects correlating to the mode the toy is in and an action button for even more imaginative play.

Spring 2024 Sneak Peek

VTech will be continuing to expand its lineup with exciting introductions in 2024. The adorable Zoo Jamz® Doggy Xylophone introduces kids to basic music concepts with eight colorful light-up bars and an easy-to-use mallet. Kids can create music, learn sequences and play along with songs, all while fine-tuning hand-eye coordination and tapping into their creativity. The Animal Rhymes Storytime™ features four pages of forest and farm creatures that sing nursery rhymes and help with observation skills while introducing colors, animals and vocabulary. Kids will love to talk, sing and laugh out loud to hear the new Gabbers™ echo their words in a funny voice and chirps. This fluffy bird also sits on children's shoulders for on-the-go play.

