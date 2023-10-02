Mayer Brown selected "Best Law Firm" at StructuredRetailProducts' SRP Americas Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown has been named "Best Law Firm" at StructuredRetailProducts' SRP Americas Awards. The awards honor companies that excel in the structured products industry with SRP highlighting Mayer Brown's exceptional work on behalf of clients. This is the second consecutive year the firm has won the award.

Ed Parker, global head of the firm's derivatives and structured products practice said, "We deeply appreciate this recognition from StructuredRetailProducts. This is a critical sector for our clients, and we're proud that our work has been recognized once again."

SRP, which is part of Euromoney, is a news source focused on derivatives and structured products covering Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

Mayer Brown is one of the only firms with a leading derivatives and structured products practice in the United States, Europe and Hong Kong. The firm is ranked by Chambers Global for Capital Markets: Structured Finance, Securitisation & Derivatives (Global-wide); Chambers UK for Capital Markets: Derivatives (London); Chambers USA for Capital Markets: Derivatives (Nationwide) and Capital Markets: Structured Products (Nationwide); IFLR1000 for Capital Markets: Derivatives (US); and The Legal 500 US for Structured Finance: Derivatives & Structured Products, as well as Tax: Financial Products.

