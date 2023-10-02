White Cap Expands South Central Region with Acquisition of BrownCo Manufacturing & Sales

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has closed on the previously announced agreement to acquire BrownCo Manufacturing & Sales, a leading distributor of specialty concrete products for commercial and highway and bridge contractors across Oklahoma.

"With BrownCo's dedicated, knowledgeable team and reliable local presence, we are confident that by joining forces we have a significant opportunity to expand our footprint, especially our highway and bridge offerings in the Tulsa area, and provide unparalleled customer service," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap.

BrownCo Manufacturing & Sales, founded in 2011 by Tom Brown who will be joining White Cap, is a premier supplier of paving products, rebar, soil mixing agents, concrete tools and accessories and much more.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White, and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 450 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

