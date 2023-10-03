CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER READERS NAME VIKING THE #1 RIVER, OCEAN AND EXPEDITION LINE

Viking Makes History Again in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) has been voted #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. This marks the first time that any travel company has won these three categories in the same year. It is also the third consecutive year that Viking has won both the river and ocean categories. Additionally, Viking was rated at the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure in the 2023 World's Best Awards. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications.

More than 526,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences for the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. The full results of the awards can be found here.

"To be the only company ever voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions at the same time is quite something. Thank you to our entire Viking family for delivering the experiences that make these awards possible," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "It is my belief that one of Viking's most important qualities is that we stand apart for all that we do not do. No children. No casinos. No nickel and diming. We are very proud that this contrarian approach has resonated with our guests, and we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration in the years to come."

Today's announcement is Viking's latest milestone in a series of recent accolades. In addition to the awards from Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure, Viking was named the Best Luxury River Cruise in Forbes' 2023 Best Luxury Cruises list, Best Cruise Line by Food & Wine readers in the publication's inaugural Global Tastemakers Awards, Best River Cruise line by Women's Health in its inaugural Healthy Travel Awards and Best for Relaxation—Worldwide by Men's Health in its 2023 Travel Awards. Viking also dominated Cruise Critic's 2023 Cruisers' Choice Awards, receiving top honors in six categories including Best Overall Line, Best River Line, and Best Dining for its ocean and expedition voyages.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being rated at the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit https://www.viking.com/. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit https://www.viking.tv/.

