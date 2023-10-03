EASY SPIRIT FOOTWEAR MOVES FOR PINK

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Spirit, comfort footwear brand within the Marc Fisher Footwear portfolio, is proud to partner with Shoes for A Cure as valued, mindful partners during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation (FFCF), Shoes for a Cure (formerly known as Shoes on Sale), is transforming the shoe industry's donations of footwear into dollars for first-step funding at leading breast cancer research organizations in the U.S. Each year, Shoes for a Cure is the largest fundraising event of the footwear industry and has given nearly $60 million to help find a cure.

Easy Spirit Limited Edition Maxine Walking Shoe. Image Courtesy of Easy Spirit. (PRNewswire)

Easy Spirit Moves for Pink

Women's health continues to be a foundational pillar for Easy Spirit. This Breast Cancer Awareness month, Easy Spirit designed a limited edition 'Move for Pink' Maxine Walking Shoe ($99); featuring with the brands' premium EMOVE technology to be heavy on the benefits, and light on you; providing maximum support, superior cushioning, and shock absorption. With a generous portion of proceeds, Easy Spirit has committed a $20,000.00 donation to Shoes for a Cure. Funds raised are dedicated to directly impact internationally renowned breast surgeon, researcher, and longtime friend and partner of the brand, Dr. Lisa Newman.

"For the last 30 years, Marc Fisher and family have carried on efforts in raising both funds and awareness to be donated towards leading breast cancer research. We're thrilled to not only continue those efforts with our Easy Spirit #MoveforPink Limited Edition Maxine Sneaker this year, but to also have brands across our portfolio take part in Shoes for a Cure's first ever 4-day charity shoe sale, here in NYC's Chelsea Market," says Susan Itzkowitz, President of Marc Fisher Footwear, and board member for "Shoes for a Cure". "We've committed to donating all the proceeds generated from Marc Fisher Footwear shoe brands inclusive of Easy Spirit during the sale to Shoes for a Cure, specifically to aid in Dr. Lisa Newman's valiant efforts in finding a cure".

Following its successful partnership with Dr. Newman in 2019, Easy Sprit and Dr. Lisa Newman have once again partnered to raise awareness and funds surrounding breast health and developing better methods of detection and treatment. "I am incredibly proud and honored that Easy Spirit and Shoes for a Cure have supported my team's international research, which has been unraveling the genetic causes of triple negative breast cancer, as this biologically aggressive form of the disease contributes substantially to the 40% higher breast cancer mortality rates that we see in African American compared to White American women", says Dr. Newman.

"I am proud to say, 2023 marks 30 years of my family committing to and leading charitable efforts in the charge against breast cancer," said founder Marc Fisher. "30 years ago, my father and sister created Shoes on Sale, and since then, Marc Fisher Footwear has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to a vast portfolio of breast cancer organizations spanning gala support, shoe donations and financial commitments. Today we continue to be even more motivated and diligent in raising awareness and donations to fund world renowned research."

"Easy Spirit's 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness initiative includes a 360-degree marketing campaign- featuring real life stories of women affected by this disease and how they move for pink, as well as sharing "Easy Tips" on staying healthy from our longtime partner, Dr. Lisa Newman. All this content will be visible across a supportive media presence including influencer marketing, PR, ecommerce, social media, and advertising campaigns," says Shanya Perera, Marc Fisher Footwear SVP of Marketing. "Easy Spirit has always sought out to authentically speak to breast cancer awareness through informative partnerships and content- which is why this year we've partnered with award-winning journalist Katie Couric and Katie Couric Media to share in advocacy for prevention and early detection."

"This year, we're also excited to put our activism into physical motion this year as the Marc Fisher Footwear team will be walking from our NYC headquarters down to the charity shoe sale in Chelsea Market, surprising and delighting those along the way with limited edition giveaways but more importantly holding space for conversations with those who have firsthand affected by the disease and honoring their stories as a community."

Easy Spirit's Limited Edition Maxine Walking Shoe will be sold on EasySpirit.com as well as participating wholesale doors including Macy's, Nordstrom, Amazon, and Zappos until October 31, 2023.

ABOUT EASY SPIRIT

With a legacy rooted in creating simple solutions, the story of Easy Spirit has always been one of innovative thinking. Over 35 years, women have evolved and so have we. Now, more than ever, we know it's about more than just shoes. Being comfortable in your own skin and making life easier is what matters most. Today, we continue our mission – we are makers of shoes and experiences that are all about making life easy for all women. Because anything is possible when you're comfortable. Live your best life every step of the way in Easy Spirit.

ABOUT MARC FISHER FOOTWEAR COMPANY

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear Company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution, and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes Easy Spirit, Calvin Klein, Nine West, EARTH, Tommy Hilfiger, Hunter, Rockport, Cobb Hill, Dunham, GUESS, G by Guess, Bandolino, indigo rd., UNISA, and Airwalk along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – consistently meets the widest range of consumers' fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men to women. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

ABOUT FFCF

The Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation was created to support ongoing research and education programs to fight breast cancer. Funds donated from "SHOES FOR A CURE" are distributed to leading institutions for breast cancer research and education across the United States.

ABOUT THE FASHION FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION OF NEW YORK (FFANY)

FFANY is dedicated to the footwear industry in New York and seeks to serve and promote this vibrant, global business in New York City, the center of many of America's leading footwear companies. FFANY strives to make it easy for the footwear community—retailers, brands, designers, buyers, and sellers—to do business in New York City.

ES Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easy Spirit