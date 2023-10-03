CHELMSFORD, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the deployment of the 2023 Season Update for World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Nintendo Switch players can finally get in the action with World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing '23 Edition. The official video game of the World of Outlaws, produced by iRacing and Monster Games, brings the thrill of professional dirt track racing to the Switch for the very first time.

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing '23 Edition Available Now for Nintendo Switch

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing '23 Edition contains all the same cars, tracks, and drivers as the World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Ultimate Edition bundle on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. This means all the base content from the initial release, plus all downloadable content from the 2022 Season Pass and 2023 Season Update, is included. In total, that includes dozens of tracks, including 19 premier real-world venues; nine series, headlined by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series and Case Construction Late Model Series; and hundreds of real-world drivers with officially licensed paint schemes.

Since its initial release last September, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing has proven to be incredibly popular with the dirt racing community. In its first year on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, players have combined to run more than 23.5 million multiplayer races, equal to 14,000 seasons of real-world racing or more than 100 seasons each day. Now, Switch players have their own opportunity to add to the totals, while also taking on a robust Career Mode that sees them work their way up from the local ranks to become a World of Outlaws champion.

For more information on World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing and to order the game, visit www.worldofoutlawsgame.com. For more information on the World of Outlaws, visit www.worldofoutlaws.com. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iracing.com.

