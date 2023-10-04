IFF to Reveal Breakthrough Science at AAPS 2023 PharmaSci 360

Discover proprietary research findings for key pharmaceutical challenges and innovation possibilities from Oct. 22 to 25

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF's Pharma Solutions division is poised to showcase its extensive portfolio of leading excipients and present proprietary research that will address pivotal formulation challenges, and spotlight new innovation possibilities at AAPS 2023 PharmSci 360 in Orlando, Florida at booth 2242.

The research findings will cover a broad range of hot topics including solubility, bioavailability, and stability enhancement during the highly anticipated scientific poster sessions. There will also be a panel discussion on novel excipients and a rapid-fire presentation on formulating biologics for oral delivery.

At the event, IFF will demonstrate its commitment to helping customers overcome key formulation challenges, highlighting the company's extensive expertise on the critical parameters that affect drug reliability and quality.

"We take a customer-centric approach to problem-solving throughout the drug development process, drawing on the collective knowledge of our global team of scientific, technical, manufacturing, quality and regulatory experts," said Paula Garcia Todd, global applications, development and innovation leader, Pharma Solutions, IFF.

IFF's scientific posters will delve into the multifaceted challenges in the pharmaceutical industry spotlighting excipient variability, a problem that can significantly impact the success of a formulation. Notably, experts will present novel research on the significance of vibrational assistance, and suitable particle size selection in continuous manufacturing application. Audience members attending the poster sessions can also anticipate exclusive insights on how to achieve optimal solubility and stability in oral tablet formulations.

Key highlights:

IFF's poster W0930-11-73 on "Oral Tablets Containing a Model Protein API" authored by Dr. True Rogers, R&D scientist has been selected for a special AAPS poster session on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. ET . This will be presented in Poster Forum #7, Exhibit Hall West A4-B3, Monitor #48.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24 , from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. ET , True Rogers will host a rapid-fire presentation on formulating biologics for oral delivery.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 3 to 4 p.m. ET , Dr. Joshua Katz , senior R&D manager, will host a hot topic panel discussion on novel excipients. This engaging presentation will encompass strategies to navigate regulatory hurdles and identify critical gaps within the formulation landscape to streamline research efforts.

At the booth, IFF will also feature its low nitrite excipient portfolio which includes its newly launched Avicel® PH LN microcrystalline cellulose and METHOCEL™ methylcellulose, aligning to the regulatory needs of pharmaceutical industry.

"We are insightful in our innovations and new product offerings to ensure the solutions we create match our customers' needs and deliver exceptional product quality – like our novel softgel technology, SeaGel®, a sustainable non-gelatin softgel solution derived from seaweed. AAPS provides the perfect platform to share our expertise with the broader pharmaceutical community, showcasing our unwavering commitment to help customers overcome key challenges in this space," said Todd.

