Intermedia Cloud Communications Announces Expansion of Free International Calling Zone to Up to 33 Countries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions – including voice, video, chat, contact center, email, file management, archiving, productivity applications, and more – to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the expansion of free international calling to up to 33 countries for North America-based Intermedia Unite® users. This expansion aims to offer greater flexibility and cost-savings to businesses with global commercial relationships, enabling easier connections in a hybrid work world while enhancing overall engagement and productivity.

Named the Best Overall Business Voice-over-IP system (VoIP) by PC Magazine, Intermedia Unite is the cloud-based communication and collaboration solution that helps businesses achieve more productive, efficient employee collaboration and deliver more informed and responsive customer care and support. Backed by 99.999% uptime service level agreements (SLAs) and 24/7 J.D. Power-certified technical support, Unite users enjoy voice, video conferencing, team chat, file sharing and backup, as well as call queues, active call routing, contact directories, and many more contact center features. All are delivered and experienced on one highly reliable, secure, and deeply integrated platform.

With this latest development, users in North America will be able to place free outbound calls to up to 33 countries (depending on the version of Unite that is licensed by the user). This expansion will be implemented based on users' licenses, ensuring seamless access to international communication options without incurring extra charges.

With the expansion of free international calling, Intermedia enables:

Cost-Savings for Businesses: With the ability to place free calls to an extensive range of countries, businesses can substantially reduce their communication expenses;





Easier Connectivity to Customers and Partners Across the Globe: As organizations grow, this expansion provides a seamless and cost-effective means for North American businesses to connect and communicate with colleagues, clients, and partners across the globe; and





Increased Engagement and Productivity: By removing communication barriers, businesses can foster better collaboration and engagement among teams, resulting in enhanced productivity and more efficient workflows.

Intermedia Cloud Communications is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses with advanced communication capabilities. The company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers is exemplified in this strategic move to expand free international calling.

"We are thrilled to offer our North America-based Intermedia Unite users the opportunity to place free calls to more people around the world through our expanded free international calling zone," said Mark Sher, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at Intermedia. "At a time when it seems everything is getting more expensive and businesses are spending more, Intermedia is committed to providing more value for our customers. This enhancement reinforces our focus on delivering cost-effective and efficient communication solutions that align with the changing landscape of the modern workplace."

The expanded free international calling zone is scheduled to be rolled out to eligible users starting today. Calls to premium phone numbers (fixed or mobile) and other high-cost areas in the countries included in the free international calling zone will not be free and will be charged on a pay-per-use basis. To learn more about the changes to Intermedia's free international calling zones, visit https://www.intermedia.com/products/unite/details/pbx-phone-system.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

