Skyryse and Air Methods Announce Delivery of H130 Helicopter, Catalyzing Certification Program

Certification Advancement For Both Skyryse Powered H130 and H125 Aircraft Solidified with Delivery of H130 Helicopter, Revolutionizing Aviation Safety and Enhancing Emergency Medical Services

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse , the provider of an intuitive integrated flight operating system, today announced a pivotal partnership milestone with the delivery of an Airbus H130 helicopter from Air Methods. The aircraft is primed for cutting-edge integration with Skyryse's game-changing technology, an integrated flight operating system (formerly referred to as FlightOS) that promises to revolutionize aviation technology.

The collaboration now encompasses a groundbreaking total of 400 rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft, with the certification program for both the Skyryse-powered H130 and H125 aircraft already in motion with the FAA. Delivery of the H130 helicopter to Skyryse solidifies advancement of the certification program, which is set to bolster Air Methods' capacity to provide critical care and swift transport during life-saving emergency missions.

"Safety is at the heart of aviation, and the partnership between Air Methods and Skyryse represents a leap forward for the entire industry," said Skyryse founder and CEO, Mark Groden. "By combining Air Methods' expertise in flight operations with Skyryse's technology, we aim to set new standards in aviation safety and transform the way flights are conducted."

Air Methods operates the largest civilian helicopter fleet in the world and completes more than 100,000 patient transports every year. The Airbus helicopter will serve as an operational aircraft for the implementation and advancement of Skyryse's technology to reduce pilot workload and enhance flight safety.

Skyryse's technology will provide Air Methods pilots with enhanced situational awareness, streamlined flight control, and automated features to reduce overall workload. Together, Skyryse and Air Methods will pioneer safer and more efficient life-saving air medical services.

"Skyryse represents the future for Air Methods," said Leo Morrissette, EVP of Operations for Air Methods. "This transformational technology will allow us to decrease pilot workload in the cockpit and allow our pilots to fly multiple types of aircraft so we can focus on quality care for those we're transporting. Together, we see the Skyryse powered technology as the path to making a lasting and positive difference in emergency medical services and the world of aviation at large."

In 2021, Air Methods invested in Skyryse, demonstrating the company's commitment to the development of their technology, and over the last decade, it has invested over $100 million in safety programs and technologies. Through this ongoing partnership, Air Methods is poised to harness the full potential of fly-by-wire technology and smart automation to reduce pilot workload across their extensive fleet, redefining the future of aviation safety and emergency medical services.

"The Airbus H125 and H130 do a tremendous job for us today, but in a very short amount of time we're going to see it evolve into a completely different type of aircraft. With the integration of Skyryse's technology, we will be able to fly in a way that was not possible until now," said Jason Quisling, SVP of Flight Operations for Air Methods.

About Skyryse

Los Angeles-based Skyryse is bringing trust, safety, and the accessibility of flight for all through its easy and intuitive integrated flight control system. Skyryse's technology removes many aircraft management complexities during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $260 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.skyryse.com or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube and follow @skyryse on Instagram and X.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (airmethods.com) is the nation's leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With over 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods' fleet of owned, leased, or maintained aircraft features approximately 400 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Air Methods Ascend is the company's clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity manikins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

