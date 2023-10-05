TravelNet Solutions' NEXT23 Customer Conference Showcases Transformative Technologies for the Short-Term Rental Industry

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelNet Solutions, the enterprise-class property management software leader, welcomed more than 350 attendees to NEXT, its annual user conference last week. Highlights included more than 60 hands-on training sessions for its flagship Track property management system and a sneak preview of the company's product roadmap.

Track continues its customer-centric focus on guests, employees, and owners by improving workflows and enabling growth.

CEO Ryan Bailey's opening remarks highlighted three themes throughout the conference: best-in-class innovation, speed of delivery, and responding to customer needs.

"The Track PMS continues its customer-centric focus and commitment to guests, employees, and owners by improving workflows and enabling growth—all with an enterprise mindset," Bailey said.

Track Payments also was introduced—an integrated payment-processing solution that will provide frictionless and consolidated technology for property management customers. Users of Track PMS will enjoy unprecedented visibility and seamless workflows with reservations, deposits, and transactions all in one place.

"Just as Uber disrupted the taxi industry, we're disrupting the traditional hospitality model of third-party payment processing," said Beth Kelly, general manager of Payments. "Keeping payments and reservation data in the same system just makes more sense."

Track Payments will also be providing real-time chargeback capabilities where disputes are handled all in the same system.

Enhancements to Distribution Engine, the leading channel management solution, include a handy way to manage guest reviews.

"With the addition of Reviews Management, customers will be able to automatically provide ratings and reviews to their guests on the OTAs," said Vanessa Moore, director of distribution services. She added that this is one more way Track customers on Distribution Engine will see increased performance in addition to the consultative services that are already providing better visibility.

Track's technology integration with Booking.com was also announced, expected to be live in Q4. The integration creates a seamless experience for guests by allowing them to plan and book add-ons such as airfare and rental cars to their short-term vacation stays.

The conference included more than 60 sessions, 36 vendors, and two and a half days of networking and education. TravelNet's executive leadership team updated attendees and partners on the company's strategic direction and platform roadmap, which included product demonstrations for Distribution Engine, Payments, and revenue management tool, Rented.

About Track PMS

Track PMS is the award-winning property management solution that empowers growth-oriented hospitality businesses to outperform the market. Its integrated suite of operational tools, such as trust accounting and owner portal, makes it easier for companies to consolidate their technology footprint and reduce their reliance on third-party solutions.

With the recent addition of distribution engine and the Rented revenue management platform, Track is the most powerful, configurable, and comprehensive platform for property management teams.

For more information about Track PMS and how it can help your property management company outperform the market, book time with the Track team at tnsinc.com/track.

About TravelNet Solutions

For more than 21 years, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) has provided integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry anchored by its flagship Track Property Management System and other products under the Track banner. Our single-vendor ecosystem gives growing vacation rental companies all the enterprise-class tools they need to scale. With 70+ integration partners and a growing list of native features, Track helps hospitality pros level up.

