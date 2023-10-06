New Yorker Wins $2 Million Powerball Prize Using Jackpocket App

As Powerball soars to $1.4 billion, Jackpocket announces 33rd millionaire

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , America's #1 lottery app*, today announced that a $2 million Powerball prize has been won in New York with a ticket ordered using the Jackpocket app.

The user's Quick Pick ticket matched all five white balls, just missing the red Powerball for the $1.02 billion drawing on October 2nd. The Power Play option increased their $1 million prize to $2 million.

"We can't wait to celebrate this New York lottery winner," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient, and we are thrilled when we get to celebrate a major win like this one. As the Powerball reaches its third-largest prize in game history, Jackpocket makes it easy to participate by ordering your ticket right from your phone."

Lottery players have now won over $350 million in prizes using Jackpocket, including a $5.75 million LOTTO prize in Arkansas in September and a record $9.4 million Pick-6 prize in New Jersey, representing the single largest legal-and-regulated win ever on a mobile device in the United States. Thirty-three people have won prizes worth $1 million or more.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

