COOLHUB™: AN INNOVATIVE, SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION FOR REFRESHING CITIZENS IN CITIES AROUND THE WORLD

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vortex Aquatic Structures International, manufacturer and world leader in aquatic play and public spaces, presents a brand-new innovative solution to respond to the needs of citizens and communities in urban areas facing rising temperatures. Offering instant zones of refreshment to heat-stricken citizens, COOLHUB™ delivers a range of innovative solutions available in two collections: ABRIO and GLOMIST.

Vortex Aquatic Structures International presents Coolhub™ an innovative solution to respond to the needs of citizens and communities in urban areas facing rising temperatures around the world, including Vortex's soft rain and mist technologies that create a calming and refreshing experience, architectural canopies for shade, and more.

As an inclusive oasis for city dwellers, CoolHub™ combines the cooling and calming properties of water while creating welcoming, relaxing spaces for citizens of all ages. Whether it's a tranquil stopover on the way to and from work, a gathering place for the family or a space of comfort for someone suffering from heat-related health complications.

"At Vortex, we recognize the urgent need for simple, practical and easy-to-install solutions to minimize the impact of heat zones in cities and public spaces. With this in mind, we designed CoolHub™, an innovative sustainable solution that puts our water management expertise to work for communities," says Stephen Hamelin, President and CEO, Vortex Aquatic Structures International.

CoolHub™ will be launched at the National Park and Recreation Association (NRPA) Conference in Dallas, Texas, October 10-12, 2023. Attendees are invited to be refreshed and visit Vortex at booth 1131 to see CoolHub™ in action. NRPA is an annual gathering of professionals focused on best practices for creating healthy communities through parks and wellness spaces.

As a sustainable and soothing oasis, Abrio helps refresh the community both day and night, all while keeping water conservation at the forefront. Multiple configurations combine seating, shading and soothing aquatic elements to fit any space. Abrio features include: Vortex's soft rain and mist technologies that create a calming and refreshing experience, architectural canopies for shade, solar-powered LED lighting for a gentle light in the evening, a range of seating configurations and an activator to manage water on demand. The soothing and playful river maze is also available to foster social interaction across generations of citizens.

To extend the range of CoolHub™, Glomist offers a whimsical and sustainable water feature that refreshes and cools the surrounding air and passersby with a fine mist.

As an innovative solution, CoolHub™ requires minimal connection to a site's infrastructure, making installation quick and easy. Combined with on-demand activation technology, Vortex's proven water management technology ensures efficient water and energy usage. Coolhub™ offers a reliable, cost-effective solution to ensure the longevity of the installation season after season.

CoolHub™, Glomist and Abrio are the product of Vortex's 25+ years of expertise and technological know-how, gained over 9,000 customized water-based technology installations in 50 countries on five continents.

To find out more about CoolHub™, visit Vortex-intl.com/Coolhub/

PHOTO attached to press release.

Vortex Aquatic Structures International pioneered the first Splashpad® and today has installed over 9,000 projects in 50 countries. With more than 10 awards and distinctions over the past 25 years, Vortex remains a leader in aquatic equipment for city spaces, water parks and resorts worldwide. Vortex's aquatic equipment business is supported by a dedicated sales team in Canada, the United States and Spain, as well as a worldwide network of distribution partners.

Vortex Aquatic Structures International logo

